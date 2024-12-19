Bengals ideal Zac Taylor replacement may already be interviewing in Ohio
Mike Vrabel might be the most sought after coaching candidate in the state of Ohio. The Cleveland Browns hired him as a consultant after he wasn’t hired during the last NFL coaching cycle.
Kevin Stefanski is doing his best to give the Browns an out to hire from within. But it’s not just Cleveland interested. Ohio State could be in the market for a new head coach too if the boosters force Ryan Day out.
Vrabel has been linked to the Buckeyes for weeks now as criticism around Day and his struggles against Michigan and in the College Football Playoff have been thrown under a microscope. While it’s not official, this very much feels like he’s coaching for his future this CFP.
And then there’s another football team in Ohio that might be looking at Vrabel as they’ve had a disappointing season as well. The Cincinnati Bengals could look to Vrabel as a replacement for Zac Taylor as well.
It could be an all out battle for the top football teams in Ohio to get Vrabel on the sidelines. And the Bengals might be the odd team out.
Mike Vrabel will probably have a head coaching job in the state of Ohio next year, the question is where?
Vrabel would be a great fit in any of the three big football teams in the state of Ohio. But Cincinnati has to be intrigued at the chance to possibly have Vrabel. He had a successful tenure with the Tennessee Titans.
He could have the same success and probably better in Cincinnati. What makes that such a great fit is Cincinnati has a defensive problem right now. That’s been the one problem Cincinnati has had this year.
They have the pieces on offense, but there’s been a disconnect on defense. That’s Vrabel’s language. He could come in and give life to that side of the ball and get the Bengals back to competing for AFC championships.
But it’s going to take more than a good fit. He’s already established in Cleveland and knows that staff and organization really well, spending this season with them. Maybe he was hired knowing that if Stefanski didn’t go on a playoff run, he’d be in line to replace him.
Either way, it feels Cleveland and Ohio State have the edge over the Bengals. Ohio State is the obvious option because he graduated from there and got his coaching start there as well.
We saw how well Jim Harbaugh was as a coach going back to lead his alma mater. Vrabel would have that same, warm sentiment. And because of the increasing frustration at Day right now, it’s not farfetched to think he could be back in Ohio Stadium sooner rather than later.
Regardless of where Vrabel is next year, it’s pretty clear every big team in Ohio from pros to college could be interested in going after Vrabel. It will end up coming down to what he feels is the best option.
Does he want to stay in the NFL and turn the Browns around or go down to the Queen City and lead one of the most promising teams in the AFC. Or does he want to be the coach that can get Ohio State back to contending for national championships and beating Michigan.