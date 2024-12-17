Kevin Stefanski’s Jameis Winston update puts Browns in an impossible spot
Kevin Stefanski made a quarterback switch again this season and it makes an already unclear future for Cleveland even murkier. Stefanski’s move all but seals Jameis Winston’s fate in Cleveland.
And for right or wrong, Winston’s 15 minutes of fame seem not to have swayed the Browns toward him for another year. You can’t blame them, either. But the team better have a contingency plan in place if they do let Winston go.
Because one thing is for sure: Dorian Thompson-Robinson isn’t worth a backup for this team. We’ve seen what Thompson-Robinson is for this Browns team and truthfully, Winston’s turnover problem is worth taking a gamble on.
The Browns have pretty much committed to Deshaun Watson for next year, meaning even if Winston came back, he was starting the season as a backup anyway. They have way too many positional needs to address. Wasting another draft pick on a quarterback would once again set this organization back.
The Cleveland Browns have less clarity on the quarterback situation after Kevin Stefanski makes another change
Cleveland may be forced to draft a quarterback in April and that would pretty much undo any success the team has had in recent history. It would further waste away the primes of Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett. And it should probably be a fireable offense.
More important than who the quarterback of the future is going to be, the Browns have an offensive line problem. They have a run game problem. They have a secondary problem. And all those can’t be addressed in one year. Not the way Andrew Berry and the front office handle the draft.
Watson is what he is. And right now instead of wallowing in how bad of a move it was, they could build a team around him to make the Browns competitive. If there’s one thing Cleveland can learn it’s that the right quarterback can come from free agency.
But no quarterback is going to thrive with their terrible offensive line. No quarterback is going to have success without a run game. And a quarterback’s job becomes extremely more difficult without a decent defense – as the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Browns have all of those problems. This is as much a Watson problem as it is a roster problem. And until the Haslams and Andrew Berry invest in the roster the right way, it doesn’t matter who the quarterback is.