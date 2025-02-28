Best NBA Player Props today (Feb. 28): Predictions for Chet Holmgren, Tyrese Haliburton on Friday

We went with a couple of under-the-radar players on Tuesday, but we’re going a little bit more mainstream tonight with Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder getting the nod against the Atlanta Hawks. For our second play, we’re going back to Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers from a few weeks ago against the Miami Heat.

One of these days, we’ll come away with a sweep, but Tuesday wasn’t that day. We got a split that gave us a half unit of profit, although Royce O’Neale did make it rather close. He didn’t start in the game, and he played only 15 minutes while taking a total of five shots. He went 3-for-4 on 3-pointers while making one of the two free throws he took to get us over the line.

In the Jordan Hawkins world, it just wasn’t his night. He went 5-for-13 from the floor, but six of his eight misses came from downtown. Regardless of that, it was another night of profit that moved us into the green for 2025.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 record: 8-10-2 (+.46 units)

NBA Best Bets Today

Chet Holmgren O1.5 3s (+100) BetMGM

We have only targeted the Thunder one time this season, and that was when Jalen Williams let us down against the Dallas Mavericks. Chet Holmgren is in a great spot tonight as he continues to work his way back from the pelvic injury that sidelined him for three months. In six games back from injury, he’s cleared this line three times, including back-to-back games entering tonight. In the first nine games Chet played this season, he cleared this line four times, including against the Hawks when he went 3-for-5 from downtown against them.

Over their last 30 games, the Hawks have been struggling mightily on the defensive end against power forwards. Over that stretch, they’re allowing the most points to the position, and they’re allowing the sixth-most 3-pointers. On the season, opponents are making 14.2 triples per game against them, which is the fifth-worst mark in the league, and they’re allowing opponents to shot 37.1 percent from 3-point range, which is the third-worst mark leaguewide. The Thunder are 8-2 over their last 10 games, and they’re in a tight race with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the league’s best record. Every win matters, and this is a great spot for Chet to keep his offense rolling.

Tyrese Haliburton 10+ Assists (+104) FanDuel

Haliburton has been a very interesting story to watch this season. Right now, he’s in a very strong stretch of play, especially from 3-point range where he’s hit four or more in six of last seven games. However, we’re targeting his passing tonight, and that’s looking like a strong option with his 11 or more assists in three straight games. Over his last three games, Haliburton is averaging 23.3 potential assists. Over his last 10 games, that number dips to 17.3, but he’s still averaging 9.1 assists over that span.

In three games against the Heat this season, Haliburton has poured in 15, 13 and eight assists. Over their last 30 games, the Heat have been one of the league’s worst defenses at preventing point guard assists as they’re allowing the sixth-most over that stretch. If you look even more recently, that number gets even worse. Over their last seven games, they’re allowing the third-most assists to point guards. The Pacers are leading the secondary pack in the Eastern Conference, but they’re far from secure in their fourth seed. Every win matters for them, and they need a win tonight to maintain their lead over the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons.

