Best NBA Player Props today (Mar. 7): Predictions for Donte DiVincenzo, Toumani Camara on Friday

We have a pair of role players lined up for tonight’s eight-game slate that features a lot of weird matchups and a lot of big names missing from lineups. Our first play is heading south where Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves are taking on the Miami Heat. For our second play, we find ourselves in the center of the country where Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers have a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Yesterday gave us our sixth straight day of splits. We still walked away with some profit though, which matters most at the end of the day. Moses Moody put up many shots early in the game, but he got phased out of the offense as the game went along. After attempting six shots in the first half, including four from 3-point range, he took just one total shot in the second half. It happened to be a made 3-pointer, though, so we’ll take it.

In the Jabari Smith Jr. world, I wasn’t counting on him going back to the bench rather than starting. He finished with five rebounds while only getting nine potential rebounds. Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Steven Adams combined for 25 rebounds on 55 opportunities.

2025 record: 12-14-2 (+1.03 units)

Donte DiVincenzo O3.5 3s (+133) Caesar’s Sportsbook

Our first play of the night finds us tailing one of the league’s hottest shooters over the last week. Since he returned from injury at the end of February, DDV has been scorching nets. He’s made at least three triples in all five games, and he’s made four or more in each of his last four, with three of those games coming off the bench. In nine games as a starter this season, DiVincenzo has cleared this line in four of his starts, and he’s shooting 43.1 percent from 3-point range during those games compared to the 38.3 percent mark he’s carrying off of the bench.

Tonight, they have a matchup with the Heat. Earlier this year, DDV went just 2-for-7 from distance against the Heat in an absolute grinder of a game. Tonight, I think he can feast. Over their last 30 games, the Heat are allowing the most 3-pointers to point guards at more than four per game. If Rudy Gobert is back in the lineup, the Timberwolves need all the spacing they can get to allow Anthony Edwards to attack the rim, and DDV can bring that almost by himself. Minnesota is currently sitting as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, but they’re just 0.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors. Every win matters, especially when you’re searching your way out of the Play-In Tournament.

Toumani Camara O12.5 Points (+112) BetRivers

Toumani Camara has one of the hidden gems across the league this season. While other young players have demanded the spotlight, he’s quietly been putting together an excellent season for Portland. He’s averaging 10.7 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from 3-point range. Additionally, his work on the defensive end has gained recognition as he was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Month for February. Of late, his scoring has also begun to take off.

He’s scored double digits in eight of his last nine games, and he’s cleared this line in five of those starts. Now, he gets a matchup with the Thunder. Normally, they’re a defensive unit that everyone is rushing to avoid. Tonight, they’re resting several of their starters, and that leaves Camara open to target some reserves. His expected matchup tonight is Isaiah Joe, whose 0.0 Defensive Box Plus/Minus is the second-worst mark on the Thunder among rotation players this season. I’d expect Alex Caruso to be on Anfernee Simons for much of this one, and that should open up scoring chances for Camara in a game that should be tightly contested throughout.

