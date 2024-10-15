Bill Belichick dismantles Jets during Week 6 edition of ManningCast
The New York Jets shocked the NFL world, making the decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh after a disappointing Week 5 loss in London. Sure, they had gotten off to a slow 2-3 start in a season of high expectations, but was anything that had transpired really Saleh's fault?
That decision caught many off guard, including arguably the greatest NFL head coach of all time, Bill Belichick. The former New England Patriots head coach made it clear on the Coach Podcast that he felt Saleh was let go prematurely. He wound up taking that opinion one step further on the Week 6 edition of ManningCast during the Monday Night Football game between the Jets and Buffalo Bills.
Tell us how you really feel, Bill!
Bill Belichick obliterates Jets owner Woody Johnson for decision to fire Robert Saleh
Belichick did not mince words. He believes that Saleh did a good job as the Jets head coach, putting together an elite defense and putting together what he described to be a competitive culture. It's quite clear that Belichick is not a fan of Jets owner Woody Johnson continuing to meddle in decisions.
There's nothing preventing Johnson from making moves like this, but that doesn't mean they're the right moves to make. Belichick believes Johnson has a tendency of making reactionary moves like this, and that's played a role in New York's struggles in recent memory.
It's hard to blame Belichick for feeling this way. The Saleh firing does appear to be out of panic. Johnson rightfully has high expectations for this season, so the Jets getting off to a slow start shouldn't fly. The question that has to be asked, though, is what does firing Saleh solve?
The Jets biggest problem, as Belichick outlines in the clip above, has been their offense, not their defense. Saleh is a defensive-minded head coach, and despite several injuries to key defensive players this season, had fielded yet another elite defense through the first five weeks of the year. How does firing the defensive-minded head coach solve the offensive woes? Penalties and getting off to slow starts are things to blame Saleh for, but will bringing in an interim coach in the middle of the year fix that?
Belichick is far from a Jets fan, as he mentioned. He dominated New York as a head coach in New England, and infamously stepped away from his opportunity to coach the Jets one day after he was hired.
After hearing what a respected head coach like Belichick had to say, it'll be interesting to see if Johnson has any regrets. A win against the Bills would go a long way toward silencing Belichick and other doubters.