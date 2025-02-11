Bills answer to beating the Chiefs is both reasonable and a little pathetic
Josh Allen has already keyed in on the secret weapon to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Though the Philadelphia Eagles found the Chiefs’ ultimate weakness, Allen has another idea in mind.
Allen is eyeing Hollywood Brown as the x-factor to finally get past the Chiefs in the playoffs. Not literally, but it could be the difference in another loss in the postseason. According to Bills Wire, Allen is interested in playing with Brown.
Brown will be a free agent this offseason so it could go from a want to a reality. Allen could use a deep threat like Brown. While he did have some injury issues in Kansas City that sidelined him most of his time there, he could revive his career in Buffalo.
The Bills are certainly in the market for a wide receiver with Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins slated to become free agents as well. Despite having a young core on offense and role players at wide receiver, Allen was still able to put together an MVP season.
Insert Brown into the mix and the Bills might have a wide receiver core that could challenge the Chiefs next season.
Why Hollywood Brown could be the perfect player to explode the Buffalo Bills offense next season
I’m not saying Hollywood Brown is a certified No. 1 option, but the Bills haven’t had one since they parted ways with Stefon Diggs. Brown could very well fall into that role. It wouldn’t be because the Bills would force him into that role, though.
All they’d need to do is find ways to fit him into the offense and by default, he’d be Allen’s No. 1 option. What made Brown so good during his time with the Baltimore Ravens was his deep ball threat ability.
Adding him to the lineup would take the pressure off Keon Coleman to expedite his development and not force Khalil Shakir to be a player he isn’t. This was already a receiver-by-committee offense.
Now, Brown would be the focus. Allen has the arm strength to put the ball down the field and Brown has the speed to make the play. We didn’t get to see this in Kansas City because of his injury status.
He could return to form in Buffalo. He’s good enough to be a No. 1 or No. 2 receiver on any team. Why not Buffalo? Kansas City isn’t going to let him go without putting up a fight, but the Chiefs aren’t going to get into a bidding war for a player that hardly played for them.
If Buffalo values adding a deep threat, they’ll be slightly aggressive in pursuing him. And if they finally get past the Chiefs, it could be the single offseason move they needed.