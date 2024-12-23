Breaking news: Former Bills coach discounts Lamar Jackson to benefit Josh Allen's MVP case
By Mark Powell
The NFL MVP race is coming down to the wire and could be decided in the next few weeks. Josh Allen had an off week by his standards, but the Bills are surging at the right time. Allen could very well surpass Jackson despite the overwhelming numbers in Lamar's favor.
In most seasons, Jackson would be the runaway favorite, but this is not most seasons. Allen is the definition of most valuable player, rather than best player. Jackson fulfills that argument as well. Saquon Barkley could break the all-time rushing record set decades ago by Eric Dickerson. It's been one hell of a season in the NFL.
My money would be on Allen if he is able to overtake the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed. He already defeated Patrick Mahomes 1-vs-1 this season. The Bills have an easy schedule down the stretch. It's all right in front of them.
However, Lamar Jackson is also on my fantasy football team and I can assure you the statistics are consistent. Jackson has 37 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions. He has 765 rushing yards and three touchdowns as of this writing. I mean, it doesn't get much better than that.
Rex Ryan's flawed NFL MVP argument for Josh Allen is insulting
Former Bills head coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan isn't impressed, apparently, and tabbed Allen the easy favorite.
“It’s Josh Allen and I don’t think it’s close…without Josh Allen, [the Bills] win 2 or 3 games. [Lamar] can still hand it to a Hall of Fame running back…Give me Josh Allen," Ryan said.
The same can be said about Jackson, of course. As great as Derrick Henry is, Lamar drives the car. Without Jackson, the Ravens would struggle to compete in a physically tough AFC North. Much like the Bills, the Ravens are designed in a way which highlights their top-tier passer.
The Buffalo bias is obvious with Ryan, as well, as he coached the Bills from 2015-16. It wasn't a long tenure, but Ryan still speaks about the relationships he made in Buffalo. Rex will always be known as the son of Buddy and the lone head coach who got the most out of the New York Jets in the last two decades. However, let's not pretend he went into this debate with a clear head.
A split vote is almost guaranteed in this instance. Allen has a slight edge, but Ryan's argument is flawed. James Cook exists, and is an elite back in his own right.