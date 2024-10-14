Bills vs. Jets inactives: Week 6 injury report for Monday Night Football
By Megan Melle
The city of New York has had quite the eventful week. The Yankees and Mets reached the ALCS and NLCS respectively. Oh, and the New York Jets made some shocking mid-season coaching changes, including firing head coach Robert Saleh, replacing him with DC Jeff Ulbrich in the interim and stripping OC Nathaniel Hackett of his play-calling duties. (You can expect passing game coordinator Todd Downing to call the shots this week.)
Those are just a few of the notable storylines as the Jets (2-3) host divisional rival Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Monday Night Football. Some others? The Jets are banged up, including a nagging Aaron Rodgers ankle injury. What’s more: The Bills’ sideline isn't looking much healthier. Here's what you need to know.
New York Jets inactives list
Player
Position
Injury
Status
C.J. Mosley
LB
Toe
Questionable
Michael Carter II
CB
Back
Out
Tyler Conklin
TE
Hip
Questionable
You’ll notice Rodgers isn’t listed on the current injury report. While he injured his ankle in the Jets’ Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, he was only active on the injury report for a few days. Listed as a limited participant at the beginning of the week, he returned to full participation on Saturday. Per the Jets, the QB should be ready for Monday’s AFC East matchup.
Tyler Conklin is another status to watch intently. He sits just behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard in receiving yards and is one of the more underrated tight ends in fantasy. He was limited with a hip injury and listed as questionable for MNF, so keep an eye on New York’s No. 1 tight end. And some potential good news: Captain C.J. Mosley, who has missed the past three games with a toe injury and is still listed as questionable, was able to log some limited practice sessions this week.
Buffalo Bills inactives list
Player
Position
Injury
Status
James Cook
RB
Toe
Questionable
Taron Johnson
CB
Forearm
Questionable
Austin Johnson
NT
Oblique
Questionable
Ed Oliver
DT
Hamstring
Out
Khalil Shakir
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Running back James Cook is one of the major keys to the Bills offense — and for fantasy managers across the country. He's missed two practices this past week thanks to a toe injury, but returned on Saturday with limited participation. Multiple reports, including Cook’s agents, have indicated he plans to suit up for the pivotal AFC East game.
Dealing with an ankle injury, receiver Khalil Shakir also returned as a limited participant on Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday’s game.
For what it’s worth, Josh Allen also appeared on the Bills’ injury report this week for ankle and left-hand injuries — not anything related to a potential concussion after hitting his head in last week’s loss to the Texans. He practiced all week and was removed from the injury report on Saturday, so there’s no reason for QB concern in Buffalo.