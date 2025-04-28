Bitter rival has message of love for Damian Lillard after catastrophic injury

In Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers series, Damian Lillard left the game with a devastating injury. Early reports indicate this is feared to be an Achilles tear. This is awful news for Dame and the Bucks. Lillard amazingly returned to the playoffs after suffering blood clots. To see him get injured again is just brutal.

After Game 4, the Pacers took a 3-1 lead in the series. The Bucks and Pacers have established a rivalry even before this series. This rivalry escalated after star guard Tyrese Haliburton and Lillard got into mini altercations in the first two games of the series. However, after the game, Haliburton opened his press conference by sending love to Dame in a powerful message.

“Before y’all ask any questions, I wanna send my thoughts and prayers to Dame. What you see between us is competing. You hate to see that happen, especially to a guy and he's giving it his all to come out and play after a scary health issue. It's well documented the love I have for that guy. You hate to see that happen to anybody and wish him the best moving forward." Haliburton said after the game.

Tyrese Haliburton is a class act

Undoubtedly, Haliburton was going to be asked about Dame's injury; however, opening his press conference by talking about him highlights the respect he has for Lillard. Moments like this are bigger than basketball.

As Haliburton said, the moments between them earlier in the series were just a part competition. Both Haliburton and Lillard are fierce competitors. Chippy moments like we saw earlier in the playoffs are a natural part of being elite competitors.

Myles Turner and Rick Carlisle echo Haliburton's statement

Similar to Haliburton, center Myles Turner and head coach Rick Carlisle opened their press conferences by sending Dame their best wishes.

"I want to give my love and respect to Damian Lillard," Turner said. "I think it's a tragic thing that happened. This time of the year, I think everybody gets so caught up in all the antics and the playoff rivalry and all that type of stuff. At the end of the day, this league's a brotherhood, man. There's only 450 of us. He's always been one of my favorite competitors since I've been in this league. I know he has a rough road ahead. I just personally wanted to send that out there, just thoughts and prayers. You just never want to see anything like that happen no matter how competitive these playoffs get."

"I have such great respect for him competing all those years in the West and then the last couple of years," Carlisle said. "It's just very solemn news. Thoughts and prayers."

Having players and a head coach open up their press conference by talking about Dame showcases the respect he has around the league. Lillard's contributions to the league as an elite 3-point shooter and incredible competitor are also notable. Ultimately, the entire NBA community is rallying around Dame and wishing him a speedy recovery.