Blue Jays news: Santander contract offer, Alonso interest, another Atkins whiff
- Toronto puts an offer out there for free agent slugger Anthony Santander.
- With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a free agent next offseason, the Blue Jays could bring in Pete Alonso.
- Ross Atkins falls short once again of a free agent at the hands of the L.A. Dodgers.
No team has more short-term pressure on it in Major League Baseball than Ross Atkins and the Toronto Blue Jays. Two key pieces of the franchise -- Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- are slated to become free agents upon the conclusion of the 2025 campaign. But so far, the team has fallen flat on its face in an attempt to build a competitive roster ahead of a make-or-break season. Swinging and missing has essentially defined the Jays' winter.
Toronto and Atkins have yet to come to an agreement with a big-time free agent this winter. Corbin Burnes, Juan Soto, Blake Snell and Max Fried are just a few of the names who won't be suiting up for the Jays in 2025. The offseason isn't quite over yet though; while we've hit a lull, Toronto can still make moves to be much more competitive in the American League East compared to the previous season.
The latest batch of news from the organization highlights a significant step in finally attracting an All-Star, potential interest in a home run-hitting first baseman and yet another missed opportunity.
Blue Jays reportedly offer Anthony Santander a contract
Canada's team, which finished dead last in the AL East in 2024, is in desperate need of an influx of power at the plate in support of soon-to-be free agent Guerrero Jr. Anthony Santander would provide just that. The Venezuela native is coming off a career year, mashing 44 homers and driving more runs than any other Oriole with 102. His .814 OPS last season was also 13th best among AL hitters, while his improved patience showed at the plate with a career-best 8.7 percent walk rate.
There is some good news regarding Toronto's pursuit of the middle-of-the-lineup outfielder. According to KPRC’s Ari Alexander, the Blue Jays have made an official contract offer to the 2024 Silver Slugger. The specific details of the deal were not disclosed, but Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported a few weeks ago that Santander is aiming to receive a contract of five years for around $100 million.
If the longtime Oriole does switch AL East teams, he'd slot nicely into the cleanup slot of the lineup -- right behind Guerrero Jr. But Toronto's offer may need to be substantial compared to other competitors for Santander given the way we've seen free agents think twice before moving north of the border.
While it isn't as flashy of a signing as Soto would have been, of course, Santander possesses a skillset the Jays desperately need, hitting from the left side and filling a corner outfield spot. The last time Toronto saw someone hit over 40 homers was three seasons ago when Marcus Semien and Guerrero Jr. both did it back in 2021.
In search of insurance at first base, Pete Alonso could depart New York in favor of a move north of the border
Despite the New York Mets still being the most likely to lock down Pete Alonso to another contract, the Blue Jays are among the "clubs to watch" in the race. Feinsand recently listed the Jays and the San Francisco Giants as two potential outfits that may challenge the Mets in the fight for the 30-year-old first baseman.
The Jays' interest is understandable due to the contract situation of the organization's current first baseman. As mentioned above,Guerrero Jr. is in the last season of his contract and will be seeking a massive payday after the kind of money players have been handed out over the course of the last few weeks.
Toronto would possibly push Guerrero Jr. to third base in order to make room for Alonso if the two sides do come to some sort of agreement. Guerrero Jr. has played 110 games at third base in his career -- 12 of which were just last season. Again, as it stands right now, this is probably a long shot.
Similar to Santander, the "Polar Bear" is a perfect way to fill the need for a power hitter at the heart of the order. He is a two-time Home Run Derby champion and hasn't produced a season with fewer than 34 home runs since the shortened 2020 campaign. It goes without saying this deep into the offseason, but the Jays have the cash and then some to pay Alonso. It's just about if he wants to leave the Mets -- a team that just added Soto following an unexpected NLCS appearance.
Same old, same old as Ross Atkins loses out on another free agent
Yesterday, the day of his signing deadline, Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim finally made his decision. To nobody's surprise, he opted for the sun of California over the brisk Canadian weather. Toronto was reportedly one of five clubs to have offered Kim a Major League deal. Instead, he inked a three-year agreement with an option for 2028-29, which includes $12.5 million guaranteed with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
While we don't exactly know how Atkins saw Kim as an asset in the infield with Andres Gimenez and
Bichette stationed at second and shortstop, respectively, it's just another example of the Jays losing out on an impact free agent. While Kim isn't the big slugger Toronto is attempting to sign, he tallied an .841 OPS last season in the KBO. He was one of nine hitters in Korea to record over 160 hits and an OPS of over .840 in 2024.
This isn't the first time this offseason that the Dodgers have forced Canada's club to pivot, either. Teoscar Hernandez and Snell were linked to Toronto for at least one point this offseason, but both preferred the much more serious franchise coming off a World Series title.