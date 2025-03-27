Blue Jays Opening Day lineup highlights Ross Atkins failures

You could argue that the 2025 season is the most significant one in the recent history of the Toronto Blue Jays, or at least since the back-to-back ALCS runs a decade ago. (Jose Bautista, where has the time gone?) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are staring down free agency next winter, and both GM Ross Atkins and president Mark Shapiro are in the final year of their contracts. If the Jays don't manage to meaningfully contend, there's a not-insignificant chance that the whole thing could get blown up.

Which brings us to their lineup on Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles, which ... well, let's just say it doesn't scream "meaningful contention". And if this is the best that Atkins can do in a must-win year, then maybe moving on from him isn't the worst thing in the world.

Blue Jays Opening Day lineup doesn't bode well ahead of make-or-break 2025 season

The top three in Toronto's order are as-expected, and should be plenty formidable: Bichette and Vladdy, followed by marquee offseason signing Anthony Santander in left field. But that's where the questions begin, and where it becomes clear that Atkins hasn't done nearly good enough with a roster that's ostensibly smack in the middle of its competitive window.

🚨 OUR FIRST LINEUP OF 2025 🚨 #lightsupletsgo pic.twitter.com/mPQQHmBr3h — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 27, 2025

Andres Gimenez is a stellar defender who's almost certainly a better hitter than he showed in Cleveland last season, but slotting him fourth is certainly a choice. And from there, the question marks only get bigger: Can Alejandro Kirk regain his All-Star form from 2022? Is 35-year-old George Springer, who sure looked cooked this spring, a viable plan in center field until Daulton Varsho returns? Can any of Will Wagner, Ernie Clement or Alan Roden surprise?

Maybe one or two of those questions is answered in the affirmative. But it seems very unlikely that all or even most of them will; that's the nature of question marks, after all. And if they don't, it's hard to see how Toronto finds a way to meaningfully improve on an offense that ranked just 17th in team OPS last season.

Sure, there's plenty to like on the pitching side, especially if Max Scherzer can find a way to stay healthy for 120-140 innings. But Toronto's staff isn't so overwhelming that they can carry an average offense to a postseason spot, especially not in such a rugged division. Atkins has had chances to plug the many holes in this lineup, from Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto to Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso and others. Instead he came up almost entirely empty, and now the Jays' hopes in 2025 and beyond hang on a wing and a prayer.