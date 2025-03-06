Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. decision puts Ross Atkins failures under the microscope

There have been all sorts of conversations happening this offseason and early spring regarding Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Vladdy is entering the last year of his contract after the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on an extension before the start of camp, meaning the clock is officially ticking on his time in Toronto.

For now, Guerrero Jr.'s focus will remain on the 2025 season, letting the free agency drama come later. But every move the Jays make with their franchise star is now under the microscope, and every decision could help make or break the team's case next winter — including what position he plays this year.

In the past, Guerrero Jr. has made it known that he seems himself as a third baseman, despite his struggles at the position earlier in his big-league career. Toronto has flirted with giving him some time at the hot corner so far this spring, and you'd think that letting him play where he wanted would make it more likely that he'd re-sign as a free agent. There's just one problem: The Jays can't exactly afford to put Guerrero Jr. at third, and GM Ross Atkins is the one to blame.

Blue Jays consider Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at third base

Toronto gave Vladdy a start in its spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. But manager John Schneider made it clear that this is not a Jose Altuve-to-left situation. Putting Guerrero Jr. at third base could be a fit in late-game scenarios, but it's not expected to be a permanent move. Why? The Jays' lack of other corner bats sure seems like the culprit.

John Schneider says that, for now, Vladdy's versatility at 3B could be more about late-game scenarios.



There's not a clear 1B option who could maximize a lineup if they're wedged in to bump Vladdy to 3B. He'll still make the odd start there, but nothing extreme. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 5, 2025

This answer proves how costly missing out on Alex Bregman could be for Toronto. Even with the addition of slugging outfielder Anthony Santander, the Blue Jays seem to be one more hitter away from putting together a dangerous lineup, with holes remaining at both third base and the DH spot.

General manager Ross Atkins did a great job to salvage the offseason the best he could when he acquired Santander and then improved the rotation with the addition of All-Star and future Hall of Fame starter Max Scherzer. But he didn't quite do enough; if he had found a way to add, say, Pete Alonso, then the Jays might think it was worth the trouble to give Guerrero Jr. more run at third base. But if you're cycling between nothing but uninspiring options at the plate, why sacrifice your defense to move Vladdy across the diamond?

From Guerrero's potential position change, the mistakes that Atkins did make, like not talking to any other free agents until Juan Soto signed earlier this winter, are put under a microscope when you realize how close this team is to having exactly what they need to be contenders.