Bo Bichette reminds Blue Jays brass their job's not finished despite Vladimir Guerrero Jr. deal

After months of negotiating, the Toronto Blue Jays finally came to terms on an extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr that will keep him under control through his age 40 season. It is very likely that Guerrero will finish what the Blue Jays hope will be a Hall of Fame career with the only organization he's ever known.

While the Jays might've overpaid to get Guerrero to sign the dotted line, this was a deal that simply had to get done. With a roster that isn't particularly close to World Series caliber and an underwhelming farm system, ensuring that Guerrero wasn't going to depart for nothing in free agency had to be the front office's top priority. Thankfully, Ross Atkins and Co. were able to get it done.

As big of a deal as this is, now is not the time for the Jays front office to rest. Bo Bichette made sure to make that abundantly clear in his first comments since Guerrero's extension agreement was leaked.

Spoke to Bo Bichette about a possible extension of his own, and winning championships with Guerrero Jr.:



"has been my goal since I was a kid.. to be with one organization my whole career, and building a winning culture with Vladdy, but nothing's on the table right now"#BlueJays — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) April 7, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Bo Bichette wants to make sure Ross Atkins doesn't forget about him after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension

Getting Guerrero under contract long-term obviously had to be Atkins's top priority, and to his credit, he got that deal done. Well, now that Guerrero will be a Blue Jay for life, it's time for the general manager to move down the list and try and do something similar with Bichette.

Bichette is undoubtedly thrilled for Guerrero, a player he went through the minor leagues with and debuted at the MLB level just three months after, but he also undoubtedly is a bit jealous about the attention Guerrero has been getting. Guerrero, for reasons he surely can understand, has been the team's No. 1 priority to extend, but he also revealed that nothing is on the table right now. The Jays have been so focused on Guerrero to the point where Bichette, a player who is making it abundantly clear he'd like to stay long-term, doesn't have anything on his plate right now.

Bichette might not have Guerrero's ceiling, but for much of his Blue Jays career, he's been the model of consistency. Yes, his 2024 campaign was one to forget, but he led the league in hits in both 2021 and 2022, and was an All-Star in 2023. He has received down-ballot MVP votes three times in the last four years. When right, he is a bonafide star at a premium position. He's a player that the Jays should look into keeping around.

A question of how feasible it is to extend Bichette immediately after extending Guerrero probably should be asked. He won't have nearly the same demands as Guerrero, but Bichette will cost a lot, especially if he signs a deal before the other 29 teams get to negotiate with him.

Still, if it is at all feasible, this is a deal that the Blue Jays should look to make. 2024 was a rough year, but it was the outlier relative to the rest of his career. Bichette is another player who should be in a Blue Jays uniform for a long time, giving the organization another player to continue building around. Hopefully, now that Guerrero's deal is done, the Jays front office can give Bichette the attention he deserves and get a deal done.