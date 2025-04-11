Braves lone bright spot in early-season struggles isn't on current MLB roster

Saying it's been a bleak beginning to the 2025 MLB campaign for the Atlanta Braves would be a massive understatement. Mother Nature is ostensibly the only thing that can prevent them from losing, and optimism for a turnaround is dwindling. However, for Braves fans searching for positive news, standout right-hander Spencer Strider is demonstrably nearing his highly anticipated return.

Slowly but surely, Strider's been progressing from a lengthy, grueling recovery process after undergoing UCL surgery in his throwing elbow last April. Atlanta has slow-played it with him, and reasonably so. But following a third consecutive spectacular rehab start, he's ready to take off the training wheels and rejoin the Braves rotation.

Spencer Strider gives Braves Country a glimmer of hope amid brutal start to 2025 MLB season

Strider dominated the minors in three appearances, saving the best for what should be his last outing at Triple-A Gwinnett, barring any setbacks. He tallied 13 strikeouts, allowing only one run and three hits over 5.1 innings in the Stripers' 6-1 victory at Norfolk. Moreover, the 26-year-old reached "his target of 90 pitches," Mark Bowman of MLB.com notes.

Assuming Strider's done at Triple-A Gwinnett, he'll finish 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and a dazzling 27-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 13.2 innings of work. He looked like the outstanding frontline, Cy Young-caliber hurler we became accustomed to seeing before his elbow injury. And suddenly, the Braves could welcome him back into the fold for the first time since Apr. 5, 2024.

Reynaldo López was recently moved from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL and is reportedly set to miss at least 12 weeks. He'll be tending to a right shoulder issue until July -- at the earliest -- making Strider's health even more vital for the reeling Braves. But fortunately, Atlanta won't have to wait much longer for its ace.

Considering Strider led the league with 483 combined punch-outs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, his looming comeback certainly qualifies as a win for Atlanta.