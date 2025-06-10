We’ve seen the rise of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta through the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization in recent years. There are some people around baseball who believe that Jacob Misiorowski is better than them all.

Misiorowski is set to debut for the Brewers on Thursday, and the organization is hopeful this is the beginning of a future ace's long career. Misiorowski, 23, has all the ingredients to be just that in Milwaukee.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Who is Brewers' next ace Jacob Misiorowski?

One of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, Misiorowski’s fastball averages around 97-98 mph and tops out at 103 mph. He has a sweeping curveball and a slider that averages in the low-90s. In 13 games (12 starts) that spanned 63.1 innings this season, he’s recorded a 2.13 ERA and 80 strikeouts. What prevented Misiorowski from debuting earlier was inconsistent command, but he’s corrected many of his issues, and the organization believes now was the right time for him to debut.

With Misiorowski now in the Majors, what does that mean for the Brewers’ rotation?

Brewers pitching depth: How the rotation stacks up now

Even before calling up Misiorowski, the Brewers had a surplus of starting pitching. Peralta, the team’s ace, has a 2.69 ERA in 14 starts. Jose Quintana has a 2.66 ERA and remains a dependable veteran presence. Quinn Priester has thrived in Milwaukee since being acquired in a trade from the Boston Red Sox earlier this year. Chad Patrick has a 2.84 ERA. Aaron Civale has a 4.91 ERA in five starts, and a track record that suggests better things could be coming. And Woodruff, a longtime stalwart in the team's rotation, should return at some point soon from an extended stint on the Injured List.

With Misiorowski in the Majors, it adds to the Brewers’ starting pitching depth – and perhaps opens an avenue for a trade.

The most intriguing name is Peralta. With the righty under contract for $8 million this season with an $8 million club option for next season, he’s affordable and incredibly valuable at that price. Teams will surely check in on Peralta at the deadline, especially with the Brewers’ history of moving players like Burnes, Josh Hader and Devin Williams before paying them big money.

But it would be surprising if the Brewers moved Peralta, especially with the team firmly in postseason contention. After all, when Milwaukee traded Hader in the summer of 2022, it shook the locker room and cratered their once-promising season. Trading Peralta could have a similar impact, and it’s highly unlikely general manager Matt Arnold would risk that happening again.

Could the Brewers trade a starting pitcher before the deadline?

The most likely option, if the Brewers do move on from a starting pitcher, is potentially trading Civale. He’s signed for $8 million this season before becoming a free agent in the offseason. Trading the right-hander would free up payroll space and allow Arnold and the front office to use those assets to upgrade a different position.

Misiorowski’s addition immediately upgrades the Brewers’ rotation and gives it tremendous upside this season. It also gives the front office flexibility to maneuver on the market and with seven weeks until the trade deadline, whispers of the Brewers moving on from a starting pitcher will only grow louder.