Brian Daboll sounds like he’s in denial about his Giants future, lack thereof
Brian Daboll wanted no part of addressing his future with the New York Giants. That means he either knows he is out or wants to keep an optimistic perspective, despite a tenure that deserves getting the boot.
Dan Duggan, who is a senior writer for The Athletic, posted a transcript of a line of questioning for Daboll regarding where he stands with the Giants. And as Duggan put it, he stiff armed them like he was prime Derrick Henry.
You can’t blame Daboll for not feeding into any of the suggested questions because it's a lose-lose. Maybe he’s not on the outs like he thinks, but feeding into that could get him fired. Or, maybe he doesn’t want his team to be distracted by the fact that he’s coaching his final few games with the Giants.
Either way, it didn’t change the fact that whether Daboll wants to admit it or not, he’s on the hot seat for a reason.
New York Giants have to quit playing around and fire Brian Daboll already
Whether Daboll knows it or even wants to admit it, there’s no way the Giants should keep him around for another rebuild. When he took over, the Giants weren’t in a good place. And in year one he took them to the playoffs and even won a game over the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins.
But since then, the Giants have regressed. So much so, in fact, that they parted ways with a $160 million quarterback and seem to have some issues within the locker room. That falls on Daboll.
It also means if the locker room isn’t in tact, there’s no need to bring Daboll back. His firing is long overdue. And he doesn’t deserve to ruin another quarterback like he did Daniel Jones. While Jones wasn’t a top-tier passer, to his defense he never really had any true targets to throw to. This was the first season he had a real No. 1 wide receiver and that lasted all of 10 games.
The Giants have a lot of needs which have to be addressed this offseason. While the defensive side of the ball has been decent, considering where the team is, the offense needs help. They need a front office that’s going to invest in not just the draft, but in free agency and the trade market to get whoever the next quarterback is some help.
The Giants let Saquon Barkley go, they have a disgruntled Malik Nabers and a subpar offensive line. This offseason is going to determine a lot for the Giants, and it all starts with cleaning house.
Whether Daboll wants to openly say it or not, he shouldn't be back next season. And whether he’s avoiding it to dodge embarrassment or simply keep the peace until the end of the season, his firing ought to be inevitable.