Brock Purdy still trending toward putting 49ers in impossible situation this offseason
By Jack Posey
Let's face it; after their 35-10 snow-filled loss to the Buffalo Bills, the San Francisco 49ers' season is over. They sit in last place in the NFC West with five remaining games, two of which are division games, and one is a date with the NFC powerhouse Detroit Lions. This leaves general manager John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to look to the future.
No situation is more important for the 49ers than Brock Purdy. He is available for an extension, though he will have one year remaining on his contract. As Mr. Irrelevant from the 2022 Draft, Purdy earns the least amount of money for a starting quarterback in the NFL, allowing the 49ers to have financial freedom virtually for the rest of their roster. Well, the bill has come due.
Since being thrust into the starting lineup, Purdy has thrown for 8,361 yards and 57 touchdowns in three years. His numbers have been similar to quarterbacks such as Jordan Love, Joe Burrow, and Dak Prescott, all signal-callers who reset the quarterback market. Now it is Purdy's turn.
How much are the San Francisco 49ers prepared to pay Brock Purdy?
Mike Silver on the Athletic's Scoop City podcast says, "This is a new world. And so instead of having this collection of highly-paid, in their prime, All-Stars, and a QB on the cheapest rookie deal ever, whether its [$60 million] or not, I don't know, but I would just urge the 49ers, based on recent history, figure it out and do it quick." Does this mean the 49ers Super Bowl window is closing? Not exactly.
Look at Jordan Love. The Green Bay Packers seem to be in a better position than in recent history despite paying Love a lot of money. Look at the Buffalo Bills. They just beat the brakes off the 49ers and look like a Super Bowl team, despite paying Josh Allen all that money.
So the 49ers are not going away. Their team will look different going forward, but based on recent draft history, there may be no more prepared team.