Broncos are one blockbuster away from cashing in on the Chiefs downfall
The Denver Broncos finished the regular season with a 38-0 whooping of the Skeleton Kansas City Chiefs. Their all-too-brief postseason appearance ended very differently, as the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 31-7 victory in the AFC Wild Card Round.
Bo Nix was flat-out incredible as a rookie. Denver's signal-caller took his share of criticism in pre-draft circles, but all that starting experience in college clearly paid off. He charmed Sean Payton from the start and quickly picked up the playbook, showcasing more arm talent and creativity than initially expected.
If not for a historic rookie campaign from Jayden Daniels, we'd probably be talking about Nix as Rookie of the Year. Denver went from an afterthought with Russell Wilson under center to a legitimate postseason threat in the span of a year. Now it's up to the front office to build around Nix.
There are plenty of holes to plug on this Broncos roster, but adding playmaking talent in Nix's orbit is the top priority. If Denver wants to take the next step, it will require a more explosive offense to combat the AFC heavyweights. We can point to potential running back upgrades or new tight ends, but the obvious move is acquiring an impact wide receiver.
Look no further than jilted former New York Jets pass-catcher Davante Adams.
Broncos should look to pair Davante Adams and Bo Nix in Sean Payton's offense
With Aaron Rodgers out in New York, it seems inevitable that the Jets will cut Adams and let him relocate in free agency. At 32 years old, Adams will probably take a discount to play on the West Coast, his preferred locale. Denver isn't exactly a "West Coast" team, but they're on the right general side of the map, and it's a chance for Adams to return to the NFC West.
The Broncos feel like a team that's a couple of pieces away from making real noise. The follow-up season is always more important than the rookie season for a quarterback, but Nix's processing speed and arm talent both popped in major ways down the stretch. We knew he'd learn the ropes quickly, but some of the throws he made in those final weeks of the season were throws he simply didn't make in college. The growth skill-wise has been remarkable.
Adams isn't a spring chicken, but he still finished last season with 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in just 14 games, catching passes from the likes of Gardner Minshew and past-prime Aaron Rodgers. If Nix does take a leap, one has to think Adams still has another productive campaign in the tank. He has the size and athleticism of a legitimate No. 1 target, and his presence would open up the field a bit for the likes of Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele.
If the Broncos can pair Adams with a strong incoming draft class — the Ashton Jeanty buzz is palpable — this offense can really take a step forward. For all the criticism he has justifiably taken since arriving in Denver, Payton is one of the NFL's most accomplished offensive coaches. He has been to the Super Bowl and he knows how to set up a prolific quarterback. We don't need to get carried away with Bo Nix-Drew Brees comparisons to understand Denver's upside in a division that feels more wide-open than it did a year ago.
The Chiefs aren't going away, of course, but that roster is getting older and more expensive with each passing season. Kansas City went 15-2 this season, but so many of those victories were one-score squeakers that almost went the other direction. The Broncos aren't totally out of reach if the front office gets serious and engineers the right moves.