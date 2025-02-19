Broncos could do more damage to Chiefs after Super Bowl LIX loss with free agency move

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs looked to make history on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome. The Philadelphia Eagles put a stop to that in Super Bowl LIX, squashing the reigning NFL champions, 40-22, in a clash in which the final score was not indicative of the Eagles’ domination.

Now Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach must deal with the future of 20 potential unrestricted free agents, as well as the possible future of tight end Travis Kelce. One of the biggest names on Veach’s list has been a huge part of Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive unit these past four seasons.

Will Chiefs lose a vital part of their defense?

ESPN’s Matt Bowen ranked Chiefs’ linebacker Nick Bolton as the 23rd-best potential unrestricted free agent on his list of 50 back in late January. Now he has the four-year pro and two-time Super Bowl champion heading to the division-rival Broncos. He sees Sean Payton’s team as the best fit for the 2021 second-round draft choice from the University of Missouri.

“Bolton would be a big upgrade for Vance Joseph's defense in Denver,” stated Bown. “Bolton fits with the Broncos as a downhill thumper against the run -- he had 11 tackles for loss last season. In coverage, Bolton lacks elite second-level range, but he has four career interceptions.”

The rangy pro has led Kansas City in tackles in three of his four NFL seasons. In 2023, he missed nine regular-season contests and still finished fifth on the club with 60 stops. During the team’s four-game postseason run, he amassed a combined 40 tackles.

Bolton came up with one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl LVII, scooping up a Jalen Hurts’s fumble and returning it 36 yards for a touchdown in Kansas City’s 38-35 win. His departure would leave a void in Spagnuolo’s defense, and strengthen a division rival that comes off its first playoff appearance since 2015.