Browns best chance at Deshaun Watson escape plan starts with unpopular decision
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns have a $230 million problem in Deshaun Watson, who has performed at a below-replacement level pace so far this season. Cleveland fans -- the likes of whom haven't seen good quarterback play in their lifetime -- have called for Watson's benching.
Kevin Stefanski is steadfast in his defense of Watson, suggesting the team will not consider a change at quarterback while their lucrative starter is healthy. For his part, Watson claims not to hear the noise. His potential burner accounts say otherwise, but that is neither here nor there (or proven!). The Deshaun experiment has not worked out, to say the least, and the Browns are wasting an otherwise-talented roster featuring Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and more all thanks to Deshaun.
The Browns have yet to reach 20 points in each of their first six games. They've only scored once in their last 29 drives. Something has to change, and if Watson isn't on the chopping block, then who is?
The Browns have to stick with Deshaun Watson for now
As bad as Watson has been, the Browns (and fans) best bet to get rid of Watson is to make his life so miserable in Cleveland he's willing to forfeit money for a fresh start. The Browns next game is at home against the Bengals. Should he struggle against that defense, much like Daniel Jones did on Sunday night, then Cleveland fans will boo Watson to no end. They should do so repeatedly until a change is made, or Watson has finally had enough. It is their right.
Normally I wouldn't want to subject players to this kind of treatment, but Watson is a unique case. He has dozens of sexual misconduct allegations against him, most of whom he has settled with out of court. Owner Jimmy Haslam wanted him anyway, mortgaging the Browns future as a result. Meanwhile, the Texans have used many of those picks to rebuild on the fly, while the Browns are stuck in mediocrity with a quarterback who arguably shouldn't be in the league, either because of his play or worse.
The Browns do have a narrow path out of Deshaun Watson nightmare
Cleveland's ownership and front office deserves this. The players on the roster, along with the fans, do not. Mike Sando of The Athletic outlined the most realistic scenario for the Browns to part with Watson.
First, Watson would have to waive his no-trade clause, which he would only do if life was so miserable in Cleveland he'd prefer a fresh start elsewhere. Second, the Browns would have to find a suitor. The most realistic suitor would be a team with plenty of cap space in need of draft capital. The Browns would attach picks to the Watson trade to get rid of him. The acquiring team would likely release Watson once acquired.
Third and most importantly is that the league would have to approve said trade. Under normal circumstances, that would be a longshot, But the NFL is tired of Watson and the bad press that comes along with every start and lawsuit filed against him.
Such a trade would be unprecedented in magnitude and structure, and there's no guarantee Watson would play in the league again.