Myles Garrett makes last-ditch effort to save Deshaun Watson's job for the Browns
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns trade for Deshaun Watson could go down as one of the worst in NFL history, assuming his current trajectory continues. Watson has not returned to his Pro Bowl-level self since being traded to Cleveland. Of course, that deal coincined with an injury and dozens of sexual harassment and sexual assault claims against Watson.
The Browns traded for him anyway and stood by him, dsiplaying a shocking lack of self-awareness. Perhaps the Haslams lost their moral compass. Now, with Watson struggling yet again in 2024, some Browns fans have called for his benching. However, the cost of doing so for the front office would be immense. First, they'd admit defeat on a trade that gift-wrapped the Houston Texans recent revival. Second, they'd still be stuck with an unhappy Watson, who would quickly become the most-expensive backup in NFL history.
In hopes of smoothing things over with a frustrated Cleveland fanbase and locker room, Myles Garrett deflected, while putting the onus on himself and the Browns defense to play better as well.
“Not make his job so hard,” Garrett said, via Browns writer Scott Petrak. “Put him in easier situations, not just him but the offense. The pressure’s on everyone to perform, and he might feel a bit more because he’s the highest-paid guy and the media’s going to be pointing a finger at him, but it should be pointed at every single one of us. We’ve got to put them in position to have success. We’ve got to help our team win however we can.”
Myles Garrett's defense of Deshaun Watson doesn't add up for Browns
The Browns have lost three straight games to the likes of the Raiders, Giants and Commanders. Only one of those is excusable. Cleveland did give up 34 points to Jayden Daniels and Co., which put Watson behind the eight ball in a game he never really had a chance at winning. However, in the two weeks prior, the Browns gave up just 21 and 20 points respectively and still lost to inferior opponents, at least on paper. Whatever Watson is doing isn't working.
We appreciate Garrett's effort to step up and be a leader in the locker room, but the Watson experiment hasn't worked. Cleveland's front office is primarily to blame, as no one forced them to give Watson an (at the time) record deal in guaranteed money.
Jameis Winston is capable and has started games in the past. Perhaps he deserves a chance after all, but in doing so the Browns would be opening pandora's box.