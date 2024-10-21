Browns ideal Deshaun Watson replacement isn't Joe Flacco, but follows similar path
By Mark Powell
It's official. Deshaun Watson is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, per Ian Rapoport. That announcement was expected when Watson was carted off the field in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Heck, even postgame, Kevin Stefanski and the Browns players didn't hide from the obvious.
Watson was unceremoniously booed before the game, during the game and even as he was helped carted off the field. While the merits of that choice by Browns fans have been thoroughly discussed by players in the locker room, their fate remains the same – Cleveland will be without Watson for the rest of the season, if not longer. If this is how the Watson experiment in Cleveland ends, good riddance. But for now, the Browns must find a way to save their season, or at the very least take a step forward before what's sure to be a tumultuous offseason.
The answer for now is Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who entered on Sunday once Watson went down. Jameis Winston is also available, though it's unclear exactly how serious of an option he is to start given Stefanski downgraded him to QB3 over the weekend. While many have insisted the Browns should make a trade, there remains one reliable starting option on the free-agent market.
Browns shouldn't trade for a Deshaun Watson replacement, but sign one instead
The Browns current QB depth chart is a little bit depressing, especially with Watson on the mend. Heck, even when Watson was healthy, this group could've used some work.
Position
Player Name
QB1
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
QB2
Jameis Winston
QB3
*Deshaun Watson (injured)
Obviously, the Browns will add an emergency quarterback to the practice squad at the very least. But they ought to aim higher, as they could learn from last season's playoff run and add a cagey veteran to the mix. While I pitched the Browns should trade for Joe Flacco on Sunday, if he is unattainable via a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, another former Pro Bowler remains available in free agency.
Ryan Tannehill is no longer an elite passer, but he can be a placeholder until the Browns find a real long-term answer at the position. Whether that ends up being Watson remains to be seen – I sure wouldn't make that bet – but Tannehill provides stability and an understanding at the position. Also, with Nick Chubb back in the picture Cleveland should have a reliable running game for a change.
Tannehill has proven he can thrive in that environment, making plays in the passing attack when absolutely necessary. Look no further than his time time with the Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry.