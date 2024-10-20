This Browns trade would solve looming Deshaun Watson replacement problem
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns could be without Deshaun Watson for a long time. Watson suffered a non-contact knee injury and had to be parted off the field. If Watson is out long-term, and recent reports suggest he suffered an achilles injury, the Browns should be prepared.
Win or lose, Cleveland is a team in transition. This will sound familiar to Browns fans. Jimmy Haslam and co. took a chance on a quarterback, and it has backfired. Whether you blame Watson himself or the injuries which kept him off the field (the answer is the former), Deshaun isn't the Browns QB of the future.
Cleveland made a late run to the playoffs in 2023. We aren't that far removed from last season. Joe Flacco led that postseason run, rather than Watson. Might I recommend a reunion?
Rather than re-sign Flacco as an emergency backup, the Browns instead let him walk to the Indianapolis Colts. Flacco is employed at the same position behind Anthony Richardson, but would surely take calls on his availability now that the Browns are in need of a quarterback.
Browns should trade for Joe Flacco and correct a mistake
Flacco isn't perfect, but he seems to work well in the AFC North. I cannot explain it, nor will I try to, but the Browns are an ideal spot for the former Super Bowl-winning QB. Flacco had a productive run game at his back last season, and made enough on-target throws to earn a playoff appearance. Cleveland fans were all-in, until it all came crashing down thanks to CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round.
But still! That's admittedly better than what the Browns are looking at right now. Cleveland is staring down the barrel at yet another rebuild. Instead, they could restock for a playoff run, assuming Flacco can re-find his late-season glory.
Frankly, a fifth rounder should be more than enough to acquire Flacco. The Colts should take such an offer in a heartbeat given Flacco's age and value across the league. The Browns could probably get away with less if they weren't in desperate need of QB help.