Deshaun Watson frustration reaches boiling point as Joe Flacco succeeds
By Mark Powell
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's had a rough go of it this season -- and frankly in his entire Cleveland career. Watson finally let that frustration get the best of him against the Washington Commanders.
At times, Cleveland has even looked better off without Watson, as Joe Flacco led the Browns to the postseason in 2023. The Browns still let Flacco walk to the Indianapolis Colts, rather than bringing back the veteran quarterback as insurance. Cleveland's current QB depth chart features Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the latter of whom is a preseason hero in his own right.
Still, the Browns have faith in Watson. Frankly, they have little choice, as he's signed to one of the most lopsided deals in the NFL. If Watson fails, so do the Browns, and they are limited in who they can surround him with.
Deshaun Watson starts a shoving match with the Washington Commanders
In the first quarter of Cleveland's road game against Washington, he took a questionably (yet legal) hit from a Commanders defender near the sideline. Watson and the Browns were not thrilled with the hit, and thus a shoving match started near the sideline.
Watson is grasping for straws if he's actually upset at that hit. He surely could've given himself up earlier, but he didn't, which led to the subsequent contact.
At halftime, Watson was just 8-of-18 for 66 yards, and the Browns faced a 24-3 deficit. Considering Cleveland was 1-3 on the season entering the game, you can understand the overwhelming frustration he and Cleveland are feeling in the moment.
While Deshaun Watson struggles, Joe Flacco performs well with Colts
Watson is a more talented quarterback than Watson, so it's tough to fault the Browns for rolling with their franchise signal-caller. However, Flacco is fresh off a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers -- something Cleveland fans surely enjoyed in the moment -- and is starting for Indianapolis against the lowly Jaguars.
The optics don't look great for Cleveland, and something has to change quick if Watson is to win over the fanbase.