Browns insider believes Daniel Jones could be the short-term solution to Cleveland’s QB problem
The Cleveland Browns have reached a low point when it comes to their quarterback position. Not just because Deshaun Watson has hustled the Haslams for every penny they have, but because his replacement is somehow a worse option.
Tony Grossi mentioned that Jones is playing his way into being the Browns replacement quarterback. And honestly that move would truly be worse than signing Watson to another contract.
Grossi believes Kevin Stefanski could actually mold Jones into being competitive. And I simply can’t see it. Not when Jones hasn’t looked good since really entering the NFL. The New York Giants felt they had to pay him and he’s probably played worse per dollar earned than Watson and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The Browns absolutely need an upgrade at quarterback. Emphasis on upgrade. Jones would be a regression. Especially with the Browns playing themselves into a top five draft pick with a loaded quarterback class, relying on Jones of all current quarterbacks doesn’t make sense.
The Haslams made one terrible financial decision with Watson. I don’t see them doing that again for Jones of all options.
Daniel Jones to Cleveland needs to be stopped before you speak it into existence
We’ve seen several quarterbacks find new life with new teams. Justin Fields/Russell Wilson have done it in Pittsburgh, Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay and Sam Darnold in Minnesota. But sending Jones to Cleveland would give Factory of Sadness a whole new meaning.
Sure, Jones could probably see his career trend back up if he found a new team. But nothing about a move to Cleveland seems like it would do any good for either party. While one of his best games this season is against the Browns, ironically, that doesn’t mean he would solve their problems.
Cleveland is in a terrible position when it comes to addressing their quarterback. There’s no faith they’d be able to mold a rookie into a franchise player as they’ve failed to over the last couple decades.
There isn’t much faith they’d be a great rehabilitation organization either. So which do you take a chance with? Well a rookie is a cheaper option that would allow you to build around them in a cap-friendly situation. Taking on Jones’ contract or paying a veteran in the offseason wouldn’t be ideal.
And right now the only way it would make sense is if Carolina or Indianapolis come off their young quarterbacks. But going after Daniels wouldn’t make any sense. Even if Kevin Stefanski was able to get the most he could out of Joe Flacco, Jones is way more of a project than Flacco ever was.
And speaking that into existence would only punish Browns fans more than they deserve. Just like Buffalo Bills fans and Detroit Lions fans had to suffer through treacherous seasons to get to where they are now, Browns fans do too.
At some point they’ll get the quarterback they deserve. It just won’t be Daniel Jones.