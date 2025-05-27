Browns just dodged a draft day disaster that has plagued one of their rivals

The Cleveland Browns have signed first-round pick Mason Graham to his rookie contract. While rookie holdouts aren't as common these days as years past, Graham's four-year, $40,874,191 deal is a relief to Browns fans given what is happening in their own division. Graham is another top-five pick off the board, and should take several steps forward in offseason OTAs.

Cleveland has a lot of faith in Graham, as they traded down from the No. 2 pick to the final pick in the top-5 to select the Michigan product. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up with the Browns to take two-way star Travis Hunter, who is expected to play both wide receiver and defensive back at the professional level.

Mason Graham scouting report and Browns contract details

Graham's contract, like all rookie deals, has a slotted value. $40 million is nothing to sneeze at, but he will make less than No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, for example. FanSided's Colton Edwards provided a scouting report on Graham – who is expected to solidify the interior of Cleveland's defensive line – prior to the draft.

"Graham displays good initial quickness in his bull rushes due to his good lower body strength and hand placement. He engages quickly, allowing him to either extend and drive back the guard or utilize his speed-to-power. His burst, use of hands (UOH), and good pad level help him create leverage and apply pressure in the pocket, resulting in very good play strength," Edwards wrote.

As great as Graham is on the field, Browns fans are more relieved than anything else. The rookie contract process, while far easier than it has been previous seasons, can still drag out longer than expected. Just ask the Cincinnati Bengals, which have yet to sign their first-round pick Shemar Stewart due to language in his contract offer.

Why hasn't Shemar Stewart signed with the Cincinnati Bengals?

Per Pro Football Talk, "the Bengals want to include a phrase that causes a default in the current year to trigger a default in all remaining years. The problem is that the contract signed by last year’s first-round pick, tackle Amarius Mims, does not not include the language that the Bengals are now attempting to insert into Stewart’s deal."

Essentially this is a case of Cincinnati's ownership flaunting itself in a situation where it has little leverage in the first place. As Mike Florio pointed out shortly thereafter, said phrase wasn't included in the contract of last year's first-round pick, Amarius Mims, nor in the deals for Tee Higgins or Ja'Marr Chase this offseason.

Stewart hasn't signed his deal because he was drafted by one of the most cheaply-run organizations in the NFL. I can't believe I'm writing this, but Graham is lucky to be with the Browns, and Cleveland fans can't wait to watch him line up come Week 1.