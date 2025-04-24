Browns found the perfect trade partner to rob Steelers of Shedeur Sanders

Just a few weeks ago, Shedeur Sanders was the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall, and if not a surefire top-5 selection. Since then, his draft stock has taken a hit, so much so that he's a borderline first-round pick.

Sanders is a polarizing prospect for many reasons, several of which are out of his control. First, he is the son of Deion Sanders, who is sure to be linked to NFL head coaching opportunities in the years to come. How will his son's landing spot play a role in those rumors? It won't be positive for any team that selects Shedeur with an unstable front office and head coach, that's for sure.

On the field, Sanders displays some impressive arm talent and accuracy in the short-to-intermediate passing game. Where he struggles is moving within the pocket. Even in college, when Sanders faced consistent pressure in Colorado he was unable to extend plays with much consistency. Any team that drafts Sanders and plans to start him one day ought to invest in their offensive line, as well.

Will Shedeur Sanders fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

If Sanders falls past the New Orleans Saints at No. 9, there is a good chance he's still on the board when the Pittsburgh Steelers select at No. 21. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers brass have met with Sanders and spoken fondly of him. They are not scared away by his family's big personality, and Tomlin is in a position of power in Pittsburgh. Coach Prime won't be replacing him anytime soon. The Steelers front office is a stable on, and assuming Pittsburgh has the right offensive coaching staff in place to develop a young QB this time around – and the jury is still out on Arthur Smith – they could do a lot worse than Shedeur.

The issue here, of course, is that the Steelers are repeating history. Pittsburgh selected Kenny Pickett in the first round back in 2022 despite most teams giving him a Day 2 grade. The same can be said of Sanders, assuming reports are true. Pickett fell flat on his face with the Steelers and demanded a trade out of town when Tomlin brought in some veteran competition in Russell Wilson.

Browns could steal Shedeur Sanders from the Steelers in NFL Draft twist

Much like the Steelers, the Cleveland Browns are also without a long-term answer at quarterback. Deshaun Watson is a waste of roster space, but his contract is such an albatross the Browns can't trade him. He's also expected to miss the 2025 season. Cleveland has since brought in Pickett and Joe Flacco to compete for the starting job.

Still, the Browns have been connected to Sanders were he to slip to Day 2. They could be forced into action if Andrew Berry believes the Steelers are interested in Sanders, trading up with the team right in front of Pittsburgh. The Denver Broncos have opted to use their leverage in front of Pittsburgh, hoping some QB-hungry team will make them an offer they can't refuse, per Adam Schefter.

I do not know if Cleveland would forfeit the necessary draft capital to trade back into the first round, but there is some real buzz about the Browns taking a young signal-caller in this year's draft. That won't be at No. 2, but it could come as early as late in the first or second round if Sanders or Tyler Shough are available.