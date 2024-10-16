Browns find easy way to ruin Nick Chubb's return to Cleveland thanks to Deshaun Watson
By Mark Powell
Nick Chubb will make his long-awaited return to Huntington Bank Field for the Browns Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Chubb is sure to receive a warm reception, as the Browns running back was last seen being carted off in Week 2 of last season with a knee injury.
Chubb's extensive injury history is as long as any player in the league, and he plays a demanding, contact-heavy position that should place him in the line of fire once again. Nonetheless, Chubb's return comes at a welcome time for the Cleveland offense, as his replacement, Jerome Ford, is considered week-to-week in his own right and the passing game is on the struggle bus. Deshaun Watson is a mess, and the Browns traded his favorite weapon to the Buffalo Bills (Amari Cooper).
Nick Chubb writes letter to Browns fans before his return
Regardless of the circumstances, Chubb's return back to regular-season action is sure to be an emotional moment for the player and Browns fans. Chubb released a letter to the fanbase via The Players Tribune on Wednesday morning in preparation for such a moment.
"When my agent called me to tell me the news, he said, “I’ve never actually had a front office tell me anything like this. But they said that part of the reason they never entertained cutting you is because of how much you mean to the city,'" Chubb wrote. "That really meant the world to me. Look, I know the deal. I had no guaranteed money left. The Browns had all the leverage. They could’ve left me high and dry, like so many guys in this league. But they had my back.You all had my back."
Deshaun Watson could ruin Nick Chubb's Browns return
The only downside to Chubb's return is that it comes with the franchise at a crossroads. While the Browns coaching staff claims to have faith in Watson, he's been abysmal -- arguably the worst QB in the NFL by some measures -- and is almost a guarantee to get booed on Sunday in what should be a celebration of Chubb's return to full health. A quick scoring drive could eliminate some of that negativity early on, but should Watson continue to fail, odds are he will eventually take over as the prevailing storyline. He is the quarterback, after all.
Cleveland has no easy outs in Watson's deal, unless they attach enough draft capital to it that a rebuilding team with cap space is willing to pay for the headache. Before that occurs, Watson would have to waive his no-trade clause, something that would only occur if the Browns bench him, or if the fanbase turns on him, the latter of which has already begun.
Chubb deserves to be celebrated. The boos aren't meant for him.