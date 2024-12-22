Buccaneers vs. Cowboys inactives: Week 16 injury report for Sunday Night Football
By Lior Lampert
The Atlanta Falcons' plunge has put the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the driver's seat to repeat as NFC South champions. However, the Dallas Cowboys surely wouldn't mind playing spoiler in primetime.
Tampa Bay travels to Arlington to face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, AKA "Jerry [Jones'] World," for a Week 16 clash against Dallas. Sitting at 8-6, the Buccaneers can maintain their status atop the divisional standings with a win. Conversely, a loss could be detrimental since the Falcons hold multiple advantages.
But the Bucs will battle the Cowboys sans multiple starters as they fight for their playoff lives. Conversely, Dallas will also be undermanned, though that's been a recurring theme for them this season.
Here are Dallas and Tampa Bay's respective injury reports heading into their Week 16 Sunday Night Football showdown.
Cowboys inactives: Week 16 injury report for Sunday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
TJ Bass
OT
Thigh
Questionable
Trevon Diggs
CB
Knee
OUT
Eric Kendricks
MLB
NIR-Personal/Calf
Questionable
Nick Vigil
OLB
Foot
Questionable
Jourdan Lewis
CB
Elbow
Questionable
Juanyeh Thomas
DB
Knee
Questionable
Cowboys standout cornerback Trevon Diggs won't only be out for this game, but he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the 2024 NFL campaign. He suffered a season-ending knee injury for a second consecutive season, with this latest incident requiring bone graft surgery. His absence should make life easier for Bucs alpha wide receiver and future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, who's chasing history.
Buccaneers inactives: Week 16 injury report for Sunday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Antoine Winfield Jr.
S
Knee
OUT
Cade Otton
TE
Knee
OUT
Kameron Johnson
WR
Ankle
OUT
Mike Edwards
S
Hamstring
Questionable
K.J. Britt
LB
Ankle
Doubtful
Meanwhile, the Bucs' injury report is more straightforward. Superstar safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will miss a second straight contest due to a knee issue, which is a massive blow to Tampa Bay's secondary. Moreover, tight end Cade Otton is also dealing with a knee ailment that will sideline him versus Dallas, giving quarterback Baker Mayfield one less target.
Buccaneers starting linebacker K.J. Britt is doubtful due to an ankle malady. He didn't practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, giving him a chance to suit up. Similarly, Mike Edwards saw his training reps ramped up throughout the week en route to drawing a questionable tag. Without Winfield, the latter's presence becomes much more important, considering Tampa Bay will have to contain All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb.