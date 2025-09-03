Caitlin Clark just lost a rookie scoring record, but not to Paige Bueckers

While it's understood that Paige Bueckers will most likely be our 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year, there has also been discussion regarding whether or not Bueckers is the best rookie to grace this league in recent years. But, all things Bueckers aside — there is a lot to be said about the other rookies from the 2025 draft class.

These rookies have raised the bar this season — which might come as a shock since we are fresh off Caitlin Clark's record-breaking rookie year. CC holds the rookie records for most assists, 3-pointers per game, and points in a season, at 769 — among many others. Up until last week, she had held the record for most double-digit scoring games in a rookie season — but Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron has now claimed it as her own.

Sonia Citron recorded her 36th game of the season scoring in double-digits vs. the Sparks. She had 12 PTS, 3 AST, 3 3PM & 2 STL 🚨



She passes Caitlin Clark for most such games by a rookie in WNBA history!#WelcometotheW



Postseason Push | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/0srpAcQDHu — WNBA (@WNBA) September 1, 2025

On Sunday, in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Citron recorded 12 points, making it her 36th double-digit scoring game of the season. Clark had previously held the record of 35, which came in her 39th game as a rookie. Citron broke the record in her 41st game. In this game, she also shot 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and recorded 3 steals.

Citron has been nothing but consistent all year long — this record proves that to be true. But it is not the only record she holds. In August, she also broke the Mystics' all-time rookie scoring record, as well as the rookie record for more 3-pointers in Mystics history. She is averaging 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds per game, with a shooting percentage of 43.9 from deep.

While Washington has unfortunately been officially eliminated from playoff contention — Sonia Citron continues to prove that they truly hit the rookie jackpot this year. The Mystics team, as well as their fans, should be very excited and hopeful when it comes to this team's potential. And, Citron is not doing it alone. She and another Washington rookie, Kiki Iriafen, have meshed extraordinarily well — a duo fans have given the nickname of 'Kitron.' They became the first pair of rookies in Mystics history to both score 20+ points in a game, as well as became the first rookie duo to both be named All-Stars.

Fans of the W should be thrilled with the direction this league is taking, as these rookie classes continue to improve. The future is so bright for a lot of them, especially Sonia Citron.