Paige Bueckers has had a phenomenal rookie campaign, arguably one of the best we've seen in recent years. With the season coming to an end and end-of-season awards approaching, it is widely believed that Bueckers will take home Rookie of the Year. She deserves it based on her performance. She is averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Just last week, she broke the record for most points ever scored in a game by a rookie when she put up 44 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

As a team, the Dallas Wings have struggled all season, but Bueckers' individual performance has undeniably set her up well for her WNBA future. But, just as Bueckers has been improving her game, the other rookies from her class have stepped things up recently.

2025 Rookie class over the last five games

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron is Bueckers' biggest competition when it comes to Rookie of the Year. Even though the Mystics are going through a bit of a slump, they've been able to rely on Citron every night. Over the last 5 games, Citron is averaging 17.0 points per game. She is also sitting at a 3-point percentage of 61.9 in the previous 5 games. She is also breaking records of her own — just last week, she broke the Mystics' franchise rookie scoring record.

Another rookie who has been showing up all season is Seattle Storm center Dominque Malonga. She has been incredible off the bench for Seattle this season — leaving fans campaigning for her to be considered in the Sixth Player of the Year race. The Storm have needed her talents on the court as they are trying to keep their spot in the playoff race. Over the last 5 games, Malonga is averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 57.9 percent from the floor. On Friday, against the Dallas Wings, Malonga put up a career-high 22 points, going 10-12 on her shots and 8 rebounds. She also showed up defensively, recording 3 blocks that game.

Speaking of defense, it would be hard not to mention Connecticut Sun's Saniya Rivers in this conversation. The Sun have had a tough season, but they've won 3 of their last 5 matchups and Rivers has given them every reason to believe in her during that time. She has been a machine on defense all season, becoming the fastest guard in over two decades to reach 50+ steals and 25+ blocks. Although over the last 5 games, we have seen her shine on the offensive side of things as well. She's averaging 11.0 points per game and is shooting 47.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Overall, these rookies have delivered with both performance and entertainment all season long.. The way all of them and others have performed this season should make fans very excited and optimistic as to where the league is going.