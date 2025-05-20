The 2025 WNBA season opened up this past weekend, and several intriguing storylines are already developing. As is often the case in the first few games, it is a bit of a feeling-out period for rookies, new coaches and veterans that are dealing with a change of scenery.

However, one or two games is enough of a sample size to massively overreact to what will ensue for the rest of the season.

Caitlin Clark's MVP chances and 4 other early WNBA overreactions

1. The Indiana Fever are championship frontrunners

Last season, the team saw a major upturn after the addition of Caitlin Clark. Once she and Kelsey Mitchell figured out how to play with each other, Indiana was off and running. Now, the addition of DeWanna Bonner is already paying dividends, and the Fever have not even seen Sophie Cunningham play yet. With a tremendous supporting cast that also includes stars like Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull, there may not be many teams in the league who can compete with them.

2. Paige Bueckers can be All-WNBA in her rookie season

After a rough start to her rookie campaign, Bueckers found her rhythm against the Seattle Storm. She recorded 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds on 50% shooting from the floor and also had two steals. With Sabrina Ionescu and Arike Ogunbowale struggling in the early going, if Bueckers can continue to rapidly improve, she could fill one of the two potentially vacated spots on the All-WNBA Second Team from last season.

3. The Sky should trade for Arike Ogunbowale

Chicago suffered a brutal defeat to the Fever on opening day, and it highlighted exactly what kind of player the team needs. After losing Chennedy Carter this offseason, the Sky are missing a dynamic guard that can score the basketball and take the pressure off Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. With the Bueckers era rapidly approaching in Dallas, Ogunbowale could be the ideal trade candidate for Chicago. She might enjoy a change of scenery given her sharing of the spotlight with Bueckers, and it would be a return closer to where she played her high school and college basketball.

4. New York Liberty will fall short of WNBA Finals

While the Liberty looked like a championship team once again in their season-opener against the Aces, the landscape has changed in the WNBA. The Minnesota Lynx look a bit more cohesive and Napheesa Collier is playing far better than she was during the Finals last year. The Fever have also emerged as a legitimate contender, so if the Liberty draw either of these teams in the semifinals, they could fall short of a repeat.

5. Caitlin Clark is early favorite for the WNBA MVP award

There is not much else that a player can do to cement themselves as an early frontrunner for the MVP award than have a 20-point triple-double on opening day. Oh, and she brought it on the defensive end as well, recording four blocks and two steals. A'ja Wilson is going to be tough to dethrone, but the Aces look to be far worse than last year. If Indiana is toward the top of the standings at the end of the season, which they are showing signs of already, then Clark could be an easy choice for the league's Most Valuable Player.