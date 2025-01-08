Caleb Williams can make up for imperfect rookie season by delivering Bears the ideal head coach
Ben Johnson may be generating a lot of attention in the current coaching cycle. But don’t get it twisted, he’s not forcing a head coaching job. He’s going to the right place with the right pieces to build a contending roster.
Which is why the Chicago Bears and more importantly, Caleb Williams, cannot mess up the opportunity to get one of the best offensive minds in the NFL.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Johnson is looking for an ideal quarterback situation. Which is why, she added, he’s not taking interviews with every team seeking a new coach.
That’s also why the Bears are the most intriguing team to land Johnson. Williams was able to put together a rookie campaign that still has him in contention for rookie of the year, despite a five-win season.
Johnson had a first-person view of what Williams was capable of this year, competing in the same division. And while Matt Eberflus ran the Bears into the ground amidst a 10-game losing streak before a walk-off field goal in the season finale, Williams showed promise.
He’ll ultimately be the deciding factor if Johnson decides to leave his post as offensive coordinator on a contending team for a head coaching position with a rebuilding one.
Caleb Williams will be the difference between the Bears landing Johnson or being forced to hire someone else
Based on national reports, outside of maybe the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bears have complete control over whether they land Johnson or not. While his dealbreaker is a team with a respectable quarterback, which Chicago has, the Bears are more of a project than the Jaguars.
And if Johnson values having more pieces at his disposal on day one rather than taking years to get those pieces, then the Bears might be out of luck. But with a promising quarterback, that might be too good to pass up for Johnson.
This past season, Williams threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. The team's record has less to do with Williams’ play this season and probably more on bad coaching.
The Bears have a lot of cap space to work with. Johnson will not only have to be active, but the Bears’ front office will have to be swift in filling out the roster offensively. It feels like if Johnson doesn’t end up with the Bears it’s because the situation with the Jags is a little more stable.
The best selling point the Bears have is Williams. If Johnson can turn Jared Goff into one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, with Williams’ potential, the Bears could finally put their decades of misery behind them.