Cam Smith's reaction to making Astros roster will have fans begging for Opening Day

The Houston Astros finally gave fans what they'd be craving all spring long on Tuesday, officially naming top prospect Cam Smith to the team's Opening Day roster.

It caps a downright meteoric rise for the 2024 first-round pick, who was thought to be Houston's third baseman of the future when he was acquired from the Chicago Cubs as the centerpiece of the Kyle Tucker trade. He'd played just 32 games in the Minors, only five of which came above Single-A. But a blistering spring training, in which he slashed .342/.419/.711 with four homers in 15 games, convinced the Astros that the future was now — so much so that they taught him to play right field on the fly in order to make room for him in their everyday lineup.

It's hard to overstate the hype that will follow Smith to the Major Leagues, considering both the player he was traded for and the pressure on his shoulders as the Astros look to keep their dynasty alive amid significant change. But if Astros fans could be any more excited to see him in Houston on Opening Day, watching Smith's reaction to the news will do it.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Cam Smith's family shows up for emotional Astros roster reveal

Houston posted a video to its official X account after word of the news broke. It features manager Joe Espada addressing his team, talking about how rewarding players with roster spots is one of the most rewarding parts of his job — and how he tries to make each as special as possible.

He certainly accomplished that in Smith's case. After a quick phone call, Smith's family emerged in order to give the 22-year-old the big news, at which point he (very understandably) broke down in tears.

Smith met with reporters a little while later, still visibly emotional.

"At one point it was just me and her in the house," Smith said of his mother. "She struggled to take me to baseball games and practice, and I’m just happy to do it for her."

Cam Smith, who is in tears of joy, talks about making the team pic.twitter.com/Z5y3qFG10O — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) March 25, 2025

It's easy to get caught up around this time of year in roster battles and each team's outlook for the upcoming season. But it's important to remember that all of these players are people chasing their lifelong dream, and no matter how Smith responds to his first taste of the Majors, he'll always have this moment.