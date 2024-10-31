Cavs execute brilliant Bronny James troll job for visit by the Lakers
By Ian Levy
Bronny James made history on Opening Night for the Lakers, checking in with his father, LeBron James just before the end of the first half and becoming the first father-son duo to appear in an NBA game together. However, that three-minute stint was the only playing time the rookie saw in the Los Angeles' first four games.
Just a few days after his historic debut, the team announced that he would travel on a five-game road trip through Nov. 6 before beginning to move back and forth between the Lakers the team's G League affiliate. Not many fans in visiting cities are likely to be clamoring for a chance to see Bronny play, except maybe the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LeBron began his career in Cleveland, playing seven seasons with the Cavs before departing to Miami for four seasons. He then returned to the Cavs for another four-year stretch, helping deliver the first championship in franchise history. That title was clinched on June 19, 2016, when Bronny was just 11. He was, of course, there to help his dad celebrate — a moment the Cavs chose to recognize as the Lakers arrived in Cleveland to play on Oct. 30.
LeBron and his Lakers teammates get a good look at Bronny holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy
Kudos to the Cavaliers for the playful troll job — reminding Bronny that, like his dad, he's a native-born Ohioan even if he's played his high school, college and pro basketball in California. Also, A+ for the perfect crop on the photo, getting Bronny front and center, human mascot J.R. Smith right behind him and just cutting off LeBron's face on the left edge.
As soon as Bronny declared for the 2024 NBA Draft it was all but certain that he would end up with the Lakers. But it's worth pointing out that the Cavaliers could have caught a wild hare and taken him at No. 20 in the first round. In addition, 13 second-round picks were traded ahead of No. 55 where Bronny was eventually taken by the Lakers and the Cavaliers probably could have gotten in the mix for one of them if they wanted to.
But for now, they can focus on their own promising season and having some good-natured fun with the Jameses. And, of course, start preparing for the summer of 2028 when Bronny will hit free agency.