Celtics Draft Combine meeting suggests blockbuster could be coming

The Boston Celtics are still playing this season. They’re in a 2-3 hole against the New York Knicks, they don’t have Jayson Tatum, and they’re headed back to Madison Square Garden for a game six, but they are alive.

And that’s the thing: I never think the Celtics are out of a series. They’re just very, very, scarily good. Even when they’re eliminated, I expect them to pop up at the end of the Finals to take the championship from the real winner, like John Cena did to Rey Mysterio. So yeah. It’ll be tough, but Boston still has the talent and foundation to make it to the next round against the Pacers.

So what’s this about then? Who is sneaking out to meet with Tre Johnson in the middle of a desperate postseason bid? We’re fighting for our lives out here.

Look at that. First team on the list. Latest pick in the draft of all listed teams. Hmmmm.

The Celtics would need to make a trade to land Tre Johnson

The Celtics have the No. 28 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft. Johnson is widely seen as a lottery pick, going No. 6 to the Washington Wizards in the latest Mock Draft from Chris Kline.

Again, the Celtics are just doing their due diligence. They would never indicate to their players that they’re potentially looking to move on from them while they’re still very much in the running for a championship. That would just look weird, and bad, and wrong. All this is just information gathering. It’s what all businesses do. You have to look at all the options, even the ones you think are wrong.

(Which seems odd to me. If you’re definitely not going to do something or you make someone believe you’re not going to do something, why continually gather information about the process of the thing you’re definitely not going to do? That’s a horrid waste of resources. It’s almost as if when players are told the team is dedicated to them that it’s hard not to assume it’s a lie. It’s almost as if this entire process is quite shady and gross and dishonest.)

Just had to shake my hands off like I had something dirty on them. Sorry about that.

Anyway, this could very well amount to nothing, or it could be the first sign that the rumblings of a Celtics shakeup could be coming as soon as this year’s draft. That’s a lot for a fan to take on right after seeing Jayson Tatum tear his Achilles. Hell, it’s probably a lot worse for Jayson Tatum.

It’s just icky.

Remember to bathe regularly.