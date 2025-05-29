Chelsea player ratings: The Blues win the Europa Conference League

Chelsea had already secured qualification for the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Premier League. However, they have now put the icing on the cake of their season by winning the Europa Conference League.

Real Betis–Chelsea Europa Conference League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Chelsea players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Filip Jørgensen (GK): 7

Jørgensen had a bad start as Abde Ezzalzouli scored past him in just the ninth minute. However, he then produced a fine save to deny Marc Bartra.

Malo Gusto (RB): 4

Gusto should have done a better job of marking Ezzalzouli, as the Real Betis player was awarded too much space when he scored. The Frenchman struggled against the pace and creativity of Ezzalzouli. The club captain, Reece James, had to replace Gusto at halftime.

Trevor Chalobah (CB): 7

Chalobah had to cover for Gusto often in the first half. The center-back ensured that Betis did not capitalise on their advantage.

Benoît Badiashile (CB): 5

Badiashile did get caught diving in on occasions, which led to him being out of position. Levi Colwill came on for Badiashile in the second half.

Marc Cucurella (LB): 6

Cucurella was solid but would have wanted to have had more of an impact in the attacking areas.

Midfielders

Moises Caicedo (CDM): 7

Caicedo struggled to pick up Isco and Ezzalzouli at times. However, the Chelsea midfielder did well to cover his defenders, and his defensive work allowed Enzo Fernandez to get forward. In added time, Caicedo stormed forward to make it four for the Blues with a strike from the edge of the box.

Enzo Fernandez (CDM): 8

Fernandez burst forward to head in Cole Palmer's ball into the box to draw Chelsea level in the 65th minute. He then set up Caicedo's goal that sealed the victory.

Cole Palmer (CAM): 8

Chelsea's talisman provided the assist for Fernandez's goal, with a fantastic dribble and then a cross. Palmer was always willing to run at the Betis defenders. He also set up Nicolas Jackson's goal. Marc Guiu replaced Palmer late on.

Forwards

Pedro Neto (RW): 5

Neto was back in his favored position after filling in as a makeshift striker recently. However, he did little of note, and Jadon Sancho came on for him in the 61st minute and scored. It is uncertain whether Chelsea will take up their option to sign Sancho from Manchester United permanently. However, this strike in a European final could go a long way for the player.

Nicolas Jackson (CF): 7

Jackson scored the Blues' go-ahead goal, but it was a bit fortuitous, as he went to head the ball and it came off his shoulder. However, you create your luck, and Jackson was in the right place at the right time. Due to injury, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaced the forward. Dewsbury-Hall then provided the assist for Sancho.

Noni Madueke (LW): 6

With such a convincing scoreline, Madueke would have been disappointed not to have scored or gotten an assist.

Substitutes

Reece James, 7/10

Levi Colwill, 6/10

Jadon Sancho, 7/10

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, 7/10