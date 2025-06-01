Chicago Cubs news: Trade deadline firestorm, Shaw emergence, Imanaga update

As things sit, the Chicago Cubs are currently 36-22 and lead the NL Central by three games. Backed by the best offense in MLB, the Cubs have also seen their share of injuries threaten to derail what's been a fantastic start to the 2025 season. The team has lost staff ace Justin Steele for the remainder of the season, and Shota Imanaga, who you can debate has been even better than Steele, is down with a hamstring injury and currently missing multiple starts.

Thankfully, the Cubs have good news on the horizon as we begin to see the MLB trade deadline on the horizon. Craig Counsell recently met with the press, discussing many things and offering optimism on critical topics that pertain to the team's success. Starting with an Imanaga update, let's look at three topics Counsell recently went over.

Chicago Cubs news roundup

Shota Imanaga making positive strides

After tossing a bullpen session and taking fielding reps, Imanaga looks set to face live hitting in Arizona if he doesn't experience any setbacks. The team will likely then send Imanaga to Triple-A Iowa for a rehab start. Depending on how many starts Imanaga will need before being activated from IL, the timeline becomes clearer. We're likely still 2-3 weeks away from Imanaga's return, but thankfully, the Cubs rotation has held it down in his place.

Although Cubs fans will want Imanaga back sooner rather than later, getting him back healthy before the deadline is most important. As good as the Cubs have been, the St. Louis Cardinals are right on their tail, just 3.0 games behind in the standings. Getting Imanaga back to hopefully pump in a few extra wins before the July 31st deadline is of utmost importance, and the team is competent to take their time and not rush his return. The good news is that everything is going well, and Imanaga has responded well.

Matt Shaw is figuring it out in MLB

Cubs top prospect Matt Shaw initially started the year with the big league team, but was demoted back to Triple-A Iowa after a poor start. After adjusting his swing and approach in the batter's box, Shaw recorded a slash of .286/.409/.560 in 91 at-bats in Triple-A and found himself right back in the majors. Since his return, Shaw has a .359/.419/.487 line in 39 ABs, along with five stolen bases.

Not only is Shaw swinging a better bat, but his defense at third base has vastly improved, which helps the Cubs fill a gaping hole they have had at the hot corner since Kris Bryant's departure in 2021. He is currently playing like the top prospect Cubs fans believed in before his debut. His approach has been successful, often slapping the ball the other way through a hole, and his next goal will be to add a bit more slug. For now, he is figuring it out, and the Cubs front office has applauded his success.

Cubs will be active at the MLB trade deadline

Given the injuries the Cubs have suffered to this point in the season, they are fortunate that their impromptu starting rotation in the absence of their two best pitchers has primarily been a success. Their bullpen has been fantastic since the beginning of May. Daniel Palencia has stepped into the closer's role and has been efficient in what has since been a breakout season for the 25-year-old hurler. Given that the Cubs are in first place, it should come as no surprise that the front office plans to be aggressive at the MLB trade deadline.

Essential to keep in mind, however, is that the Cubs can't just make calls and trade whenever they please. Just because Chicago is ready to pull the trigger on a deal now doesn't mean other teams are prepared. Given the nature of bidding wars, selling teams will get more bang for their buck at the deadline, so we shouldn't expect a Cubs blockbuster beforehand. Blaming Jed Hoyer for "lack of moves" now teeters on ludicrous, because it's not as if he wouldn't work out a deal now if he could.

Instead, Hoyer has had to resort to making moves that the Cubs hope will make the team marginally better in the meantime. Drew Pomeranz and Genesis Cabrera were recently added to the roster in moves that many deemed "dumpster dives". The jury may still be out on Cabrera, but Pomeranz has been one of the best relievers in the game since his acquisition. Credit Hoyer and the Cubs front office for scooping him, knowing that positive results were on the horizon. Brace yourselves, Cubs fans, the bigger moves will come in time.