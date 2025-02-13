3 Chicago Cubs top prospects to watch during MLB spring training
With only a week to go until MLB Spring Training games get underway, the main focus regarding the Chicago Cubs was on whether they will be able to land Alex Bregman. With the conclusion of those rumors, we can finally look forward to the Cubs showcasing six of their top-100 prospects In Mesa this Spring. All six are at the minors' highest level and will hope for a call-up to the show sometime in 2025.
Jed Hoyer focused his attention on rebuilding the Cubs farm several years back, especially after voluntarily trading some franchise icons to contenders. In doing so, the Cubs made way for the next generation of stars on the north side of Chicago.
Let's look at three Cubs top prospects we must watch in Spring Training.
3. Cade Horton is a must-see ace in the making
After receiving massive hype going into the 2024 season, Cade Horton's campaign was cut short by injury last year. He was unable to return, and since then, he has taken a backseat to the spotlight of top prospects Matt Shaw and Owen Caissie. Still 23 years old, Horton made it to Double-A in 2023, recording a 2.65 ERA on the season. He's been near the top of the Cubs prospect leaderboard ever since, and now fully healthy, it will be a must-see for Cubs fans regarding what he might bring to the table in 2025.
One thing to remember with Horton: He will be at Spring Training, and we're hopeful that we will make it to the Show in 2025. If he doesn't, however, that's ok. 2024 was supposed to be a massive year for his development in Triple-A Iowa before going down with injury. He's still where he was a season ago, so without much Triple-A experience, don't expect the Cubs to be too aggressive this season unless he forces the team's hand.
2. Matt Shaw is the Cubs third baseman of the present
It's been widely regarded that Cubs top prospect Matt Shaw will be the team's Opening Day third baseman, and we can double down on this rumor after they whiffed on Alex Bregman. After Bregman inked a three-year deal worth an astounding $120 million, there is even less of a roadblock for Shaw to land at the hot corner. The Cubs may be eyeing Justin Turner even more as a segue for Shaw to get on his feet and get accustomed to everyday playing time in the majors.
Regardless of how the Cubs can spend their remaining free agency dollars, they don't have to sign a third baseman right now. They should see how Shaw performs in spring training at third base before allocating funds to somebody you may regret paying two months from now. Shaw has the skillset and ceiling to be an elite-level player, and there hasn't been this much hype for a prospect debut since four-time All-Star Kris Bryant in 2015.
1. Owen Caissie is the Cubs next man up
Ranked No. 3 in the Cubs prospect group is outfielder Owen Caissie. Fans are already familiar with Caissie after appearing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Canada and being highly regarded in the past two years after his rapid ascent up the minor league ladder. In 2023, Caissie slashed .289/.399/.519 with 22 homers and 84 RBIs between High-A and Double-A. In 2024, Caissie was promoted to Triple-A Iowa, where he spent the whole season hitting .278/.375/.473 with 19/75 in 472 at-bats.
If the Cubs have any injury issues in the outfield in 2025, Caissie very well may be the next man up. The Cubs also have Alexander Canario on the bench, but for platooning purposes of left-handed and right-handed at-bats, Caissie would make a viable call-up option. He still has all three options left, and the Cubs have little to use by using one if they need him.
Caissie slightly cut down on his strike-out rate at a higher level, which will need to keep trending in that direction for him to be a viable bat in the majors. It's unlikely that we will break camp with the major league roster, but Cubs fans should expect him on the team at some point in 2025.