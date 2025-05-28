Chiefs fans have heard Tyreek Hill's latest excuse way too many times before

One way or another, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill stays in the headlines for something. Whether it was complaining about not getting the money he wanted in Kansas City before subsequently being traded to Miami, or getting pulled over on game day just outside the stadium. Heck, Hill even lashed out at the end of last season in Miami, basically saying he was ready to exit South Beach already. For some reason, it feels like Hill won’t be happy anywhere.

When asked to explain his reasoning for essentially checking out with the Dolphins last season, Hill didn't have a great response. "Emotions were high then. At the end of the day, I'm just looking to move forward from that," Hill claimed, without realizing that he is the reason emotions were running high.

Now it seems Hill has changed his tune from what he said after the Dolphins failed to make the playoffs for the first time since he arrived. He left a winning culture in Kansas City to get paid, which no one should hold against him. But, Hill was okay going to a team that had only made the playoffs once in the previous 10 years before his arrival. Now he has an issue?

Tyreek Hill's drama is all too familiar to Dolphins and Chiefs fans

Then, at the first sign of adversity Hill’s immediate reaction was to say, okay, I’m done with this, time to go. It sounds like the wrong mentality. Wide receiver drama is nothing new in the modern NFL. However, when players put the pads on, the expectation is that they'll give their all and deal with the results. It's fair to question whether Hill is invested.

KC fans saw it firsthand and are probably shaking their heads saying, good luck. Miami won nine then 11 games in Hill’s first two seasons. Last year they finished 8-9, missing the postseason. While being a competitor is one thing, quitting on his teammates is another problem entirely.

Hill probably was emotional and that’s to be expected following a rough season. But to ask if he’s ever been happy in his NFL situation feels valid. All great players want to win and Hill is part of that upper echelon so, of course, he wants to achieve greatness.

But then to play it off and basically dismiss what was said is what ticks fans off. So, Hill doesn’t necessarily need to apologize, but owning up to his mistakes would certainly help turn the page.