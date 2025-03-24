Mar. 23, 2025, marked the third anniversary of the blockbuster trade that sent Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins. And despite the sequence of events that have unraveled since then, the five-time All-Pro wide receiver is ostensibly as happy as ever in South Beach.

Hill thanked the Dolphins for "[changing his] life" on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to a team fan page commemorating the date. Even though he didn't necessarily want to leave Kansas City, Hill appreciates Miami for bringing him into their organization, and reasonably so.

Tyreek Hill still looks back on trade away from Kansas City Chiefs fondly

After all, the Dolphins acquired Hill and made him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history (at the time). Moreover, he's been the most productive and unstoppable offensive weapon in football upon arriving in Miami, leading the league in receiving yards. So, you can see why the 31-year-old cherishes the franchise and fan base.

Yet, one can't help but think of what could've been if Hill stayed with the Chiefs. He missed the chance to add (at least) a couple more championship rings to his collection. Conversely, Kansas City could've used him in their blowout Super Bow LIX loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. Things might've been different for the nine-time defending AFC West winners if they had the superstar pass-catcher at their disposal (albeit unlikely).

Not to mention, Kansas City has tried to replace Hill following his departure. The Chiefs have sorely lacked the speed and field-stretching element he brought to their offense. Subsequently, they've compensated by trading up in last year's draft to select rising second-year pro Xavier Worthy, a costly and questionable move thus far.

Worthy showed flashes as a rookie last season as a short-yardage/deep threat. However, his physical limitations prevented him from thriving in the intermediate area of the field, which isn't an issue for the similarly undersized (height-wise) Hill. The latter is short but stocky and incredibly strong, weighing over 25 pounds more than the former, yet they're an inch apart.

Moreover, Hill and the Dolphins ended the 2024 campaign on strange terms, making his comments particularly noteworthy. He publically voiced a desire to leave Miami after virtually quitting on the squad in their regular-season finale loss to the New York Jets. Nonetheless, everything is seemingly peachy and dandy.