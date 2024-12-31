Chiefs have obvious path to ensuring receiver woes don’t return in 2025
Whether the Kansas City Chiefs three-peat or their championship hopes come up short this year, one thing we can all agree on is no matter who’s on the team, they’ll find a way to win. That said, they needed a lot of reinforcements to help the offense stay afloat this year.
And if there’s one thing they can’t afford is to let their wide receiver room take another injury hit like it did this past season. So the first order of business should be locking down Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on another deal this summer.
Brown missed most of the regular season with a shoulder injury. He’s appeared in just two games. He’s a player that fits perfectly with the Chiefs’ offense as a speed, deep threat and playmaking ability.
He’s a player the Chiefs should sign as they haven’t really seen the impact he can have on this offense. And if nothing more, they can get him for cheap in a prove-it deal.
Kansas City Chiefs can avoid wide receiver woes by bringing Hollywood Brown back
Brown hasn’t quite been that spectacular player we thought he’d be when the Ravens drafted him ahead of the 2019 season. Since his last season in Baltimore, he hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season.
His best season in Arizona was his first year there where he had 709 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He hasn’t quite found his stride yet, but he could find it with the Chiefs.
Especially as uncertainty around Rashee Rice for next season looms, he could be a great compliment to Xavier Worthy. As Travis Kelce nears the end of his career, the Chiefs need another go-to pass catcher.
They could look to bring DeAndre Hopkins back as well, which would give them some veteran experience to go with Brown. If Rice is available at the beginning of the season, it could be the perfect recipe for the Chiefs to avoid any injury struggles on the offensive side of the ball.
They’ll surely look to the draft to find another young prospect as well. Nonetheless, signing Brown needs to be their priority. Because they can get him on a cheap deal, it makes sense to entertain it.
If it doesn’t work out, it wasn’t really wasted money. And if he does find a niche within the team, he could either be a trade piece or long term player the Chiefs can reload around.