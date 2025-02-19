Last month, ESPN’s Matt Bowen ranked the National Football League’s Top 50 potential unrestricted free agents. This week, it was time to place these 50 players with the franchise that would be the best fit for these performers.

There’s no question that nine-time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin is still one of the best players at his position in the league. However, he could hit the open market in roughly three weeks. As of this writing, the Dallas Cowboys were still a smidge over the projected 2025 salary cap.

Chiefs could add some veteran savvy up front

The Chiefs have a four-year starter on the offensive line in Trey Smith who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next month. Bowen is anticipating his departure, and suggests that the Dallas Cowboys’ seven-time First Team All-Pro (Second Team All-Pro twice) could fill the bill for Reid’s club if the young blocker moves on.

“We have Trey Smith fitting with the Bears, leaving an open spot on the interior of the Kansas City front. Martin still brings the blend of size (6-4, 315 pounds) and mobility that coaches want at the guard position. Last season, Martin played in 10 games due to a right ankle injury, but his pass block win rate of 93.7 percent ranked 15th among guards. He could help keep that Chiefs interior strong (though the offensive tackle position also needs a lengthy look this offseason)," Bowen wrote.

Smith has missed only one game in four seasons, and was a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024. Martin was out for the team’s final seven contests in ’24, and has shown some signs of wear and tear these last two years. During his first nine seasons in the league, the 2014 first-round pick from Notre Dame was a Top 10 player at his position each year via Pro Football Focus. That ranking slipped to 18th in 2023, and 31st in 2024.

Make no mistake. If Smith does indeed move on, Martin would still be a solid addition to the interior of an offensive line that had a forgettable afternoon vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.