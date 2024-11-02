Classic Ant: Wolves star gives quick, explicit response to the idea he's shooting too many 3-pointers
By Quinn Everts
Anthony Edwards has never been one to hold his tongue, and it doesn't seem like he'll start now. On Friday night, after his Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets, Edwards was asked by Dane Moore about his increased 3-point volume, and how he'd respond to anyone who thinks he's shooting too many 3's. Ant's response was about as direct as it gets.
"Uh, f**k 'em. Simple, yeah."
On Friday, 14 of Edwards' 23 shot attempts were 3-pointers (he made seven of them) and he finished with 29 points including some clutch baskets down the stretch in a wild win versus Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Edwards is shooting — and making — more deep shots than he ever has, and that trend doesn't seem like it will slow down anytime soon.
Anthony Edwards has become a high-volume 3-point shooter
Through the first few years of his career, Anthony Edwards made his name as an aggressive driver and midrange killer. In 2023-24, he actually had the lowest 3-point rate of his career: only 34.1 percent of his shot attempts came from beyond the arc, and it appeared to signal an Anthony Edwards who really embraced his driving abilities.
Well, that was really wrong, apparently. Through five games in 2024-25, Edwards is shooting an outrageous 59.3 percent of his shots from 3-point range, a number that would dismantle his previous career-high. Edwards is living outside the 3-point line, but we can't fault him right now considering he's hitting 43.3 percent of those 3's.
The Timberwolves as a team are clearly trying to take more 3-pointers and Anthony Edwards is leading that charge. Minnesota is sixth in 3's attempted this year and Ant is, unsurprisingly, averaging more 3's attempted per game than anyone else in the league.
Of the five players — Edwards, Ball, Maxey, Tatum, Green — shooting more than 10 3's per game, Edwards is shooting the highest percentage. Right now, this new approach from Anthony Edwards is working out swimmingly for the Wolves.