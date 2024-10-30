3 doomsday Cody Bellinger landing spots that would haunt the Cubs
The Chicago Cubs' offseason hinges largely on the free agency decision of Cody Bellinger. He can opt-in for $27.5 million next season, or he can opt out of his current contract in search of more long-term stability. If Bellinger goes the latter route, it puts the Cubs in a tough position. Chicago isn't typically a team to burn top dollar on its stars.
So, let's imagine for a moment a world in which Bellinger leaves Chicago. That puts the Cubs' offense in a dire spot. Chicago already struggles to generate consistent production from the heart of its lineup. Isaac Paredes was supposed to help, but he couldn't find the gaps at Wrigley Field. Dansby Swanson hasn't hit well in forever. Pete Crow-Armstrong, for all his dynamic talent, still hasn't fully broken out at the plate.
The Cubs sans Bellinger are a dramatically worse team. There are avenues to replacing him, including a few potential upgrades, but most Chicago fans are quite fond of Belli Bombs and all that the former MVP stands for. Losing him would be tough. It would be especially difficult if he left Chicago for one of these destinations.
3. Cody Bellinger on the Pirates could torment the Cubs for years
It's about time for the Pittsburgh Pirates to start spending money and winning games, lest Livvy Dunne's frustrations mount. The Pirates absolutely have a winning formula with Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, and an electric starting rotation. Now it's time to boost the offense.
Pittsburgh has a couple of proper sluggers in Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz, but this was quite possibly the worst offensive team in the National League last season. On several occasions, Skenes put together a dazzling performance, only for the Pirates to blow a lead due to lackluster run support. Pittsburgh has other holes to fill, especially in the bullpen, but a couple of star bats would start to dramatically turn this organization around.
It's unlike the Pirates to uncork a serious long-term offer for a star of Bellinger's caliber, but with the clock ticking on Skenes — we know he's not re-signing at the end of his rookie contract — the Pirates have a clear directive to win as much as possible before their Cy Young candidate bolts. Bellinger would give the Pirates a much-needed veteran presence, postseason experience, and a disciplined bat. His slugging numbers curtailed last season, but Bellinger still managed 18 home runs while spraying extra-base hits on a regular basis.
This would obviously keep Bellinger in the NL Central, pitted against Chicago in what's sure to be a heated race for the division crown. Cubs fans don't want to root against Bellinger so directly, but a move to Pittsburgh would leave them with no choice.
2. Cody Bellinger on the Phillies would have Cubs dreaming about what could have been
The Philadelphia Phillies were the best team in baseball for a solid portion of last season, and there's no reason to think Philly can't recapture some of that magic in 2025. The playoffs did not go to plan, but the talent on that roster stacks up with any team. Dave Dombrowski doesn't typically take shortcuts. He is very much interested in improving his roster when the right opportunities arise.
We can safely cross Juan Soto off the list of probable Phillies free agent additions, but Bellinger is a realistic backup plan. He won't impact Philadelphia's cap sheet quite so dramatically and he addresses an ongoing need in the outfield. The Phillies have struggled to find consistent bats in left and center; Bellinger can obviously rake, but he's also a positive defender at any outfield position. The Phillies are short on two-way stars.
Bellinger would take Philadelphia to the next level and potentially position the Phillies as favorites to emerge from the National League fray, which is bad enough for the Cubs, who have postseason aspirations of their own. Watching Bellinger team up with another beloved former Cub in Kyle Schwarber, however, would sting even more. There'd be a lot of memories there, and any success Schwarber and Bellinger experience in tandem would raise the age-old question of 'what if.'
If Bellinger does leave Chicago, the Cubs will generally hope it's for an American League team. Ideally one without a ton of baggage, like the Mariners. But, if it's this next team, that will also bring about bad vibes in the Windy City.
1. Cody Bellinger on the Yankees would be the lamest possible outcome
This storyline is so tired. How many good players have left their teams for more money and the prestige of New York Yankees baseball? Cody Bellinger would certainly fill a need for New York, whose outfield depth chart will get awfully spotty if Juan Soto bolts in free agency. But, this sort of outcome just sucks. At least pick a more interesting, esoteric destination.
The Cubs traded Anthony Rizzo to Chicago back in 2021. We've seen what happens when a beloved Chicago slugger winds up in a Yankees uniform. It hasn't been the smoothest sailing for Rizzo in New York, but he is still a fan favorite in Chicago. Bellinger hasn't built up quite the same goodwill, but there would be a real sense of disappointment if he ends up in the Bronx, touting his new $150 million-plus contract in pinstripes.
Marcus Stroman left the Cubs for the Yankees a year ago. His departure was a tad more mutual, but it set the stage for a much bigger New York poaching job in Chicago. Bellinger thwacking baseballs in front of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton is good for business. The discipline and clutch gene that defines Bellinger's approach would be extremely beneficial to a flimsy Yankees offense, especially if Soto does pack up and leave.
The Cubs should just re-sign Bellinger and be done with it, but if the price balloons too high, Chicago will let him leave. Whether it's for New York, Philly, Pittsburgh, or another more mysterious suitor, it's hard to imagine fans being thrilled about his departure.