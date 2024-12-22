College Football Playoff national championship odds are disrespectful to Georgia, Penn State
Georgia has fewer odds than Texas, Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State to win the national championship, per FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s wildly disrespectful for a team with the most College Football Playoff championships of any team remaining.
Not sure who’s behind these odds, but Georgia should be the most feared team in the College Football Playoff field. If there’s one thing opening weekend of the first round of the CFP showed us, the teams that have been in know what it takes to win.
Every game was a blowout and every team that won was a team that had played in the CFP before. While Clemson has more appearances and titles than Texas, the Longhorns were also making their second-straight appearance, so that still counts.
It’s even fair to say Penn State is getting slighted by the odds makers too. The Nittany Lions have +500 odds, a notch above Georgia’s +550, per FanDuel. The good thing with that is if you’re betting, it wouldn’t be a terrible wager to make.
Georgia should be the most feared team in the CFP, and we probably shouldn’t add fuel to that fire
It doesn't make much sense that Georgia has worse odds than Texas despite the Bulldogs beating them twice. Kirby Smart has led the Bulldogs to the national championship game every year the Bulldogs have made the CFP. And he has back-to-back championships.
No team in the current playoff has been more dominant than Georgia. I’m sure Carson Beck’s unavailability and what Gunner Stockton is capable of is probably playing a factor in that. But let’s be honest, does Beck really make Georgia that much better?
The heart and soul of Georgia is their defense. And while they’ve had some good quarterbacks, Beck hasn’t really been spectacular this season. He had a three-game stretch where he threw nine interceptions, split three apiece, against Alabama, Texas and Florida.
Beck then got outplayed by Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart in a 28-10 loss to the Rebels as well. Beck was even outplayed by Haynes King in the regular season finale in an eight overtime thriller between the Bulldogs and Georgia Tech.
Georgia will be fine regardless of who’s the quarterback. Beck probably gives them the best chance to win, but Stockton showed he can relied upon when necessary.
Smart and his Bulldogs don’t need any more bulletin board material. And giving them the fewest odds of any team left that’s won a championship is a dangerous game. Georgia has arguably the easiest road to the national championship game.
They have to play Notre Dame, who had four top-25 wins (all of which finished the year unranked except for Army) and a Week 2, home loss to unranked Northern Illinois. And if they beat Notre Dame, they’ll have to face either Penn State or Boise State.
Georgia should be a favorite to not just reach the championship game, but even win it. All the heavy hitters left in the playoff will take each other out. The current odds are disrespectful.