Kirby Smart's record in College Football Playoff games at Georgia
No current coach in the College Football Playoff has performed better in the playoff than Kirby Smart. And with the Bulldogs as the No. 2 team in the expanded, 12-team playoff, Smart looks to use his playoff acumen to help the Bulldogs recapture the national championship.
The Bulldogs return to the CFP this season after a year away last year. Back in the 2022 CFP, the Bulldogs stomped Ohio State to claim their second-straight national championship. The Bulldogs have two under Smart.
Simply put, there isn’t any team as dangerous as Smart's Georgia team when it comes to playing the College Football Playoff. And if nothing more, that experience is going to be key in the largest playoff field to date.
Kirby Smart’s College Football Playoff record suggests Bulldogs are favorite to run the gamut
Kirby Smart’s only loss in the College Football Playoff was back in 2017 when Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith connected on a 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime. That was in the national championship game no less.
Since then, the last two years he made a CFP appearance, he’s gone unscathed, winning titles in 2021 and 2022. He boasts a 5-1 record as the most dominant coach in the field.
That means every time Smart has played in the College Football Playoff, he’s made it to the national championship game. Now yes, that was before the playoff field was expanded to 12 teams.
But Georgia’s the only team to reach the CFP national title game in every playoff appearance of any team that has more than one CFP appearance. That’s the very definition of dominance.
UGA is probably coming with the biggest chip on their shoulder as they’re the crown jewel of what it means to dominate in the CFP. And of all years, this could be the one that threatens their dominance.
Carson Beck’s injury is likely going to keep him out of the quarterfinals matchup against either Indiana or Notre Dame on Jan. 1. And he could be out the entire postseason. But the one thing UGA will always do is field a lethal defense.
In fact, their defense is largely why they won the SEC title and were able to climb back into one of the first-round bye slots. Whether Beck is available at all during the run or not, they’re still the playoff field's most dangerous team.
If there’s one coach I don’t want to play in the College Football Playoff it’s Kirby Smart. So best of luck to the rest of the field because his 5-1 record suggests every time the Bulldogs have a chance at winning a national championship, they at least reach the title game.