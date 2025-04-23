Colorado football NFL Draft history: How many Buffaloes players have gone in the first round?

You have to give Deion Sanders credit. Before he got to Boulder, nobody cared about the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, you can’t help but talk about them. You either rock with them or hate them.

And if you’re talking just facts, you can’t avoid the two most polarizing players in college football in Shedeur Sanders, the superstar quarterback son of Deion and Travis Hunter, Deion’s adopted son.

Sanders has done something probably no other coach will be able to do and that turn a program like Colorado into one of the most talked about programs. And this week, the highlight will be on the two players and if they’ll ultimately be highest drafted players in the NFL Draft from Colorado.

The Buffaloes have had quite a few players that have been drafted in the NFL and probably more than you think that have been drafted in the first round. Here’s a look at the players that have been selected in the first round from Colorado.

NFL Draft: How many Colorado football players have been drafted in the first round?

If Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders presumably hear their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on the first day of the NFL Draft, they’ll join an exclusive list of first round draft picks.

The Buffaloes have just 24 players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft out of 275 players that have been drafted from the school. It’s no surprise then why Hunter and Sanders got their jerseys retired this past weekend at Colorado’s spring game.

If both players get selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, then it was well worth retiring their jerseys. But until then and until they prove they truly are the best players to come from Colorado, that will always be a question mark.

Be that as it may, Colorado isn’t known to produce top tier NFL talent. There’s been a few gems over the years, but most players from Colorado aren’t the top players in the league. Hunter and Sanders could change that.

Hunter is projected to be either the No. 2 or No. 3 pick. He could cement his NFL legacy with either the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants. Sanders on the other hand, he’s been talked about as possibly a top 10 pick or even a late first-round pick.

Either way, Hunter and Sanders have the potential to be the best players in Colorado football history to succeed in the NFL. David Bakhtiari and Chidobe Awuzie are just a couple of the recognizable names from Colorado. Neither of them were first-round picks either. It will be a tall task for Hunter and Sanders to carve out their legacies as former Colorado Buffaloes.