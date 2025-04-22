Why isn’t Shedeur Sanders at the NFL Draft? Where Colorado QB will be watching

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the best signal-callers in a weak class at the position. Sanders helped his father, Deion Sanders, turn the Colorado program around in just two years at the helm. The Buffaloes won nine games in 2024, including seven games in the Big 12. Sanders had his most impressive season to date, throwing 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions at a 74 percent completion rate against power-conference competition.

As FanSided's Colton Edwards mentioned in his scouting report, Sanders can pick and opposing defense apart when given time. However, throwing with anticipation is huge at the NFL level, as quarterback are asked to think on their feet and make quick decisions. Sanders doesn't offer unique athletic ability, which could be his downfall if drafted by a team with a weak offensive line.

"Sanders only has adequate athletic ability and will not evade high-end edge rushers at the next level despite the pre-snap recognition. He often drifts out of the pocket when feeling pressure instead of stepping up. Adequate anticipation when eyeing receivers off breaks can make him hesitant in his release, which is fairly slow. Sanders can hold onto the ball too long, resulting in multiple sacks throughout his career," Edwards explained.

Why isn't Shedeur Sanders at the NFL Draft?

It is these traits, along with some character and personnel concerns that make Sanders a risky first-round grade. In recent weeks it's become clear that while there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams out there, Sanders could be usurped by Jaxson Dart as QB2 in this class.

It's unclear if Sanders draft status has anything to do with why he won't attend the event in Green Bay. Sanders could still be a late first-round pick, but were he and Deion in attendance at the draft, there is a very real possibility the family would receive a little too much attention – think Aaron Rodgers in the green room, but worse. With Sanders likely to fall at least to the back of the top-10, his family shouldn't risk it.

Where is Shedeur Sanders watching the NFL Draft?

Rather than watching the draft in person, Sanders will be with his family in Colorado. Sheduer would rather not be in the spotlight on a night when he could feasibly fall out of the top-10 or further. Sanders was not given a first-round grade by some teams and pundits. Unless he and his camp received intel that one or more teams would select him if available, there is little reason to fly from Boulder to Green Bay.