NFL Mock Draft: Colts 3-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the busiest teams in the NFL this offseason. They've leveraged free agency to fill a lot of roster holes. The team also elected to bring Daniel Jones into the building to challenge Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback position.

That battle will dominate headlines in Indianapolis all the way up until Week One and possibly beyond. GM Chris Ballard and his staff need to focus their attention on building a better supporting cast for their signal-caller via the 2025 NFL Draft.

The defense also needs significant attention. The Colts have dramatically upgraded their secondary via free agency but the front-seven still needs work. Coming out of the draft with a dynamic edge rusher would be a significant boost to coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense. Fans in Indianpolis should pay close attention to the following mock draft to see how their team might operate in Rounds 1-3.

Round 1, Pick 14 - LB Jihaad Campbell (Alabama)

The Colts have needs at both linebacker and edge rusher heading into next season. The fact that Jihaad Campbell can help them in both spots makes him an ideal selection for Indianapolis in Round 1.

Campbell's draft stock has been on the rise since running a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. There's a chance he might be off the board before the Colts make the No. 14 overall selection. If he is still available when the team goes on the clock they shouldn't hesitate to take him.

The former Alabama standout lacks the size to be a classic edge setter at defensive end but he can bother opposing tackles with his speed on obvious passing downs. He also possesses the versatility to play as a conventional off-ball linebacker on first and second down. The Colts will need to get creative to get the most out of him as a rookie but Anarumo is the right sort of defensive coordinator to get creative with his usage.

The Colts might prefer to add a more physical linebacker but that's not what they should be targeting in the first round. Landing Campbell would give them a playmaker on defense that they currently lack. He may not be the perfect addition to their defense but he's close enough.

Round 2, Pick 45 - TE Elijah Arroyo (Miami)

Jones and Richardson can both benefit from the Colts adding a tight end who can serve as a safety blanket for them next year. Elijah Arroyo lacks the speed to be a deep threat at the next level but he's a big, physical player who can help his offense by making tough catches in traffic.

Head coach Shane Steichen will also appreciate Arroyo's willingness to contribute to the run game as a willing blocker. He already checks in at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and he has the frame to add more weight at the pro level. There are a lot of flex tight ends in this class but Arroyo is one of only a handful of guys who can comfortably play as a conventional tight end.

Some Colts fans might want to see the team opt for a more dynamic pass-catcher at tight end in this draft, but Arroyo's two-way ability makes him the right pick for the franchise in Round 2.

Round 3, Pick 80 - OL Charles Grant (William & Mary)

Dalton Tucker is the weak link of the Colts' offensive line at the right guard position. Some scouts view Charles Grant as a tackle at the NFL level but Indianapolis can draft him with the idea that eh can start his pro career at guard.

Grant has outstanding feet and agility to play up front at either spot. What he will need to do at the pro level is add more weight to his massive frame. He played with great intensity at William and Mary but was susceptible to bull rush and power moves during his tenure with the Tribe.

He's only going to face stronger opposition in the NFL. The Colts might have to wait a full season before he's ready to play meaningful snaps but that's not uncommon for a third round pick. There are linemen with higher floors who will be available when Indianapolis makes this pick but Grant's upside makes him the right selection.